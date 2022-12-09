Street Fighter 6 system requirements challenge your gaming PC

The Street Fighter 6 system requirements have entered the PC gaming arena ahead of its release date in June. Every fighting game fan knows that a consistent frame rate is key for a great experience, and Capcom’s latest will require a strong combo of hardware to run well.

You won’t need the best graphics card to meet the Street Fighter 6 system requirements, but you might want to upgrade your GPU if you’re still running an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580. While both pixel pushers should be enough to get the game running, we don’t yet know what kind of performance they’ll offer.

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel Core i5 7500

AMD Ryzen 3 1200 Intel Core i7 8700

AMD Ryzen 5 3600 RAM 8GB 16GB GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060

AMD Radeon RX 580 Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070

AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT VRAM 6GB 8GB Storage 60GB 60GB

Having the best gaming CPU you can will also help boost fps, and Street Fighter 6 demands processing power that only modern chips can deliver. Thankfully, its storage footprint isn’t quite as large as Ryu’s sandals, coming in at a respectable 60GB.

Take the Street Fighter 6 system requirements test over on PCGameBenchmark to answer the question… Can I run Street Fighter 6?