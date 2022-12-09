Street Fighter 6 system requirements challenge your gaming PC

The Street Fighter 6 system requirements have entered the PC gaming arena ahead of its release date in June. Every fighting game fan knows that a consistent frame rate is key for a great experience, and Capcom’s latest will require a strong combo of hardware to run well.
You won’t need the best graphics card to meet the Street Fighter 6 system requirements, but you might want to upgrade your GPU if you’re still running an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580. While both pixel pushers should be enough to get the game running, we don’t yet know what kind of performance they’ll offer.
|Minimum
|Recommended
|OS
|Windows 10 64-bit
|Windows 10 64-bit
|CPU
|Intel Core i5 7500
AMD Ryzen 3 1200
|Intel Core i7 8700
AMD Ryzen 5 3600
|RAM
|8GB
|16GB
|GPU
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060
AMD Radeon RX 580
|Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070
AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT
|VRAM
|6GB
|8GB
|Storage
|60GB
|60GB
Having the best gaming CPU you can will also help boost fps, and Street Fighter 6 demands processing power that only modern chips can deliver. Thankfully, its storage footprint isn’t quite as large as Ryu’s sandals, coming in at a respectable 60GB.
Take the Street Fighter 6 system requirements test over on PCGameBenchmark to answer the question… Can I run Street Fighter 6?