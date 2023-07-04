Street Fighter 6 Rashid battle pass gears up for his arrival

Street Fighter 6 has another battle pass live, as the first of four DLC characters, Rashid, comes to the fighting game really soon. Capcom’s next bit of content for Street Fighter 6 has both free and premium tracks, so we’ve broken it all down alongside when Rashid will most likely be coming to the game.

The next Street Fighter 6 battle pass is here, as Capcom is gearing up to start introducing its DLC characters over the next year or so. This may also kick off the release of the Fighter Passes, with some being geared specifically to upcoming characters on the Street Fighter 6 roster.

Street Fighter 6 Rashid Arrives battle pass

With Rashid yet to come to Street Fighter 6, this new premium and free tier battle pass is gearing us all up for his arrival, as it’ll run from Tuesday, July 4 to Sunday, July 23, and is available for 250 Fighter Coins. Here’s what you get.

Five pieces of avatar gear

New photo border

Three music tracks

An emote

Titles

Device wallpaper

Five stickers

Classic Capcom game Hyper Dyne Side Arms

We still don’t have an actual release date for Rashid, but Capcom has given us the rough outlines of when the first four DLC characters will be arriving. With Street Fighter 6 at Evo 2023 in August, I wouldn’t be surprised if Rashid is front and center there.

Rashid is set for summer 2023, A.K.I for autumn 2023, Ed for winter 2024, and last up is Akuma in spring of 2024 as well. Hopefully, these DLC characters become popular because as of right now the most popular Street Fighter 6 character is the one we all hate.

If you want to get to grips with even more characters ahead of Rashid’s imminent arrival, we’ve got the essential Street Fighter 6 tier list and everything you need to know about a Street Fighter 6 Game Pass launch.