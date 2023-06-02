Street Fighter 6 just obliterated Steam fighting game records

Street Fighter 6 just breezed past Mortal Kombat, Tekken, and SF5 to become an absolute giant on Steam, with concurrent players in the tens of thousands.

Street Fighter 6 Steam records: A combatant from Capcom fighting game Street Fighter 6, E-Honda

Street Fighter 6

Street Fighter 6 certainly seems to be doing well. As the latest Capcom fighting game lands on PC, in less than a day since its release it’s already blown past contemporaries like Mortal Kombat, Tekken, and the preceding SF5, to reach a concurrent Steam player count in the tens of thousands. We’ve checked the stats for ourselves and done the comparisons, and frankly, it’s not even close. The Street Fighter 6 Steam count makes its rivals look like a car parked on a pier at the end of a bonus round. So, grab the best battler from our Street Fighter 6 tier list and get stuck into what’s looking to be a beat-’em-up phenomenon.

Okay, to break it down. As of this writing, Mortal Kombat 11, one of Street Fighter’s fiercest rivals, has a record of 35,147 concurrent Steam players. Not bad. Tekken 7’s record is a similarly impressive 18,966, with Mortal Kombat X at 15,473, and good ol’ Street Fighter 5 at 14,783.

These are solid numbers. But less than a day since the Street Fighter 6 release date, Capcom’s latest has annihilated them all. Compared to rival Mortal Kombat 11, which, remember, stands at around 35,000, Street Fighter 6 already has a Steam concurrent user count of 65,873, almost double its closest rival.

Street Fighter 6 Steam records: An image showing player numbers for Capcom fighting game Street Fighter 6 on Steam

As a matter of fact, 65,873 already puts Street Fighter 6 above Call of Duty Black Ops 3, FIFA 21, and Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order in terms of all-time high player counts. So, whether you’re a Ryu, a Ken, a Chun-Li, or a Guile, it seems clear that Capcom is onto something here. Check out the full Street Fighter 6 roster now.

Alternatively, find out how to get all the Street Fighter 6 World Tour characters. You might also want to know how to make the Street Fighter 6 install size smaller, to save your PC some heavy lifting.

