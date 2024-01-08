Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League dev talks live service features

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, the latest addition to the Arkhamverse, arrives next month. In a recent interview, a senior developer talked about its social and online elements. He explained that it shared the Batman: Arkham games’ spirit and avoided labelling it as a live service game.

As games go, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has not had an easy time of it. Rocksteady Studios’ first post-Arkham Trilogy superhero game, it’s received a lot of attention, not all of it good.

In particular, there’s been criticism levelled at its perceived ‘live service’ elements. It was, for a long time, going to be online only, a situation that’s only recently been addressed. Now, as reported by GamesRadar, Rocksteady’s senior director has addressed the situation. Sort of.

Speaking to Play Magazine, studio product director Darius Sadeghian shared his thoughts on its online features, though he shied away from calling the game live service. He explained that Rocksteady doesn’t “Think of our game as fitting with any particular label.”

Sadeghian talked about Suicide Squad’s social aspects, that it was always built as a co-op game and that Rocksteady wanted to make a game where “We, as developers, get the opportunity to invite the community to evolve this game together with us.”

He promises, “new story missions, locations, gear, costumes, collectable trinkets, and more,” though the presence of gear proved contentious when the game was showcased at a Sony State of Play in February 2023. Then, a couple of months after that reveal, Rocksteady announced a 9-month delay (the game’s second), taking us up to the current February 2023 release date.

Sadeghian also stated that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is “Still full of the DNA that infuses the Batman: Arkham series.” Hopefully it’s up to scratch, but we won’t have to wait too long to find out. The game swings onto Steam this February 2 and the Epic Game Store this March 5.

