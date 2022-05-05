Summer Game Fest 2022 kicks off a season of reveals on June 9

Traditional E3 may be no more, at least for this year, but Summer Game Fest is coming back around again. Event organiser Geoff Keighley has announced that this year’s Summer Game Fest begins June 9 at 11am PDT / 2 pm EDT/ 7 pm BST and will run for several weeks leading up to Gamescom 2022 on August 24.

Summer Game Fest Live! is the inaugural event, featuring trailers for upcoming PC games, celebrity appearances, and more. While there’s no suggestion of what Keighley and co. might have planned for this year’s event, last year saw the likes of Elden Ring, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, and Death Stranding: Director’s Cut make their debut. Weezer and Jeff Goldblum also made an appearance, so expect some celebrity presenters and performers as well.

Those who want to watch Summer Game Fest’s reveals in a less traditional way can experience the event in IMAX theatres. Keighley says The Game Awards 2022 will also stream in select IMAX theatres, though there’s no word on participating locations for either event yet.

“We are building a next-generation global event — decentralised physical events for the community in IMAX, big showcases from us + partners, play at home content, and much more,” Keighley said on Twitter, following the announcement. “This is the future and it feels good. We are just getting started!”

Day of the Devs SGF Edition will follow Summer Game Fest Live! The event is once again produced by iam8bit and Double Fine Productions and will showcase a broad variety of indie games. Past years’ highlights include Psychonauts 2, Disco Elysium, and Unpacking.

It's official: #SummerGameFest will have a big live showcase event on Thursday, June 9, streaming live everywhere at 11a PT / 2p ET / 6p GMT.@geoffkeighley hosts a cross-industry showcase with announcements, reveals and more! pic.twitter.com/iANNRxrgRj — Summer Game Fest – Live June 9 (@summergamefest) May 5, 2022

The Tribeca Games Spotlight will premiere June 10, a day before the Tribeca Games Festival begins in New York City, with a handful of the organisation’s selected picks that celebrate the “convergence of games, entertainment, and culture”. These include A Plague Tale: Requiem, Thirsty Suitors, Oxenfree II: Lost Signals, and Cuphead – The Delicious Last Course, among several others, and potentially a few surprise reveals as well.

Microsoft’s Xbox and Bethesda Showcase begins at 10am PDT / 1 pm EDT/ 6 pm BST on June 12. Rumours suggest it will last roughly 90 minutes, and while it’s likely Starfield will finally make an appearance, Microsoft has yet to announce what it has in store.

If that sounds like too much to keep track of, keep our handy Summer Games Fest schedule bookmarked. We’ll be updating it as more events join the lineup.