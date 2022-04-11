Summer Game Fest schedule – every not-E3 press conference

E3 is dead (this year, at least), but the Summer Game Fest schedule will ensure that there’s plenty of appointment viewing if you’re looking for direct marketing from major publishers on their upcoming PC games. Between the individual events that have already been announced and the usual rumours from the industry’s more reliable insiders, we’re starting to get a pretty clear idea of what we can expect from this summer’s not-quite-E3 press conferences.

Before we get to what will happen, let’s talk about what won’t. There will be no EA Play this year. EA’s annual showcase typically took place just ahead of E3 every year, but the publisher has confirmed there will be no such broadcast in 2022. Instead, individual EA studios intend to bring info about games like Dragon Age and Dead Space through smaller, dedicated info blasts on social media.

EA brings us straight to the rumour mill, too. The sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is reportedly due for a reveal soon, and insiders expect that to be either on May 4, the semi-official Star Wars day, or sometime between May 26 and May 29, the dates of the annual fan convention, Star Wars Celebration.

Of course, not all of these events will actually be branded under Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest banner – though if you’ve got a better idea what to call this loose collection of game announcements, I’d love to hear it.

Summer Game Fest schedule

The next expansion is on the horizon. Join us. April 19. ✨ https://t.co/u5mEMf2WYj pic.twitter.com/dOIyAFBjcM — World of Warcraft (@Warcraft) March 7, 2022

April 19 – World of Warcraft expansion reveal

The World of Warcraft devs at Blizzard will unveil the next expansion on April 19. An early listing on the studio’s own website suggests that the new MMO expansion will be called World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. While that goes some way to explaining the volume of dragon items datamined over the past few months, there are few details about what the content of the expansion will look like.

April 20 – The Mini Indie Showcase: PAX East Edition

A new event from indie game-focused publication Six One Indie, The Mini Indie Showcase: PAX East Edition will broadcast on Wednesday, April 20, the day before PAX East opens, at 9am PDT / 12pm EDT / 5pm BST. The organisers promise “exclusive reveals, brand new looks, and a post-show with deep dive discussions around the titles shown”.

April 20 – Meta Quest Gaming Showcase

Once known as the Oculus Gaming Showcase back when the name of Facebook’s VR set was cool, the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase returns on Wednesday, April 20 at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT / 6pm BST via Twitch and YouTube. If you’re a fan of VR games, expect “new game announcements, gameplay first-looks, updates on games coming in the next year, and a whole lot of surprises.”

Join us this June for @SummerGameFest – an industry wide celebration of video games, featuring a spectacular live kickoff show hosted by @geoffkeighley Sign up at https://t.co/1ZwAhZ66ie to be the first to know details. pic.twitter.com/P2eLRISqfQ — Summer Game Fest – June 2022 (@summergamefest) March 31, 2022

June – Summer Game Fest

Geoff Keighley’s E3 replacement is set to take place exclusively during the month of June, and Summer Game Fest will once again encompass a number of livestream shows from a variety of major publishers. Few exact details on those individual shows have been revealed, but the list of studios and publishers partnering with Summer Game Fest is massive: 2K, Activision, Amazon Games, Annapurna Interactive, Bandai Namco, Blizzard, Capcom, Devolver Digital, Dotemu, EA, Epic Games, Finji, Frontier, Gearbox Publishing, Hi-Rez Studios, Innersloth, Koch Media, Mediatonic, Mihoyo, Netflix, Psyonix, Raw Fury, Riot Games, Saber Interactive, Sega, PlayStation, Prime Gaming, Square Enix, Steam, Tencent, Tribeca, Ubisoft, Warner Bros, Wizards of the Coast, and Xbox.

June – Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live

Of course, Summer Game Fest will, er, kick off with Geoff Keighley’s own Kickoff Live event, featuring announcements from across the industry. Last year’s event featured reveals for games like Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, Death Stranding: Director’s Cut, the worldwide version of Lost Ark, and, of course, the first substantial look at Elden Ring.

June – Day of the Devs

Day of the Devs is an annual showcase of indie games hosted by Double Fine and iam8bit and, for my money, 2021’s stream was the best press conference-style broadcast of that year’s E3-adjacent events. Organisers are currently soliciting participants for Day of the Devs: Summer Game Fest Edition – the final result is typically a curated selection of just under 20 fantastic-looking indie games. As the name suggests, the event will run during Summer Game Fest, though there’s no specific date just yet.

August 12 – THQ Nordic Digital Showcase

The THQ Nordic Digital Showcase will return on August 12 at 12pm PDT / 3pm EDT / 8pm BST via YouTube and Twitch. According to a press release, we can expect updates on games like Outcast 2 and Jagged Alliance, as well as “several brand new games, expanding the company’s portfolio into new genres with both licensed and original gaming experiences.”

August 24 – Gamescom Opening Night Live

Rounding out the summer’s events we have another Geoff Keighley special. The official kickoff to the live Gamescom show in Cologne, Germany will once again be Opening Night Live, a “spectacular showcase event filled with video game announcements, news, and surprises” on August 24. Last year’s event featured things like the reveal of the Saints Row reboot, the Halo Infinite release date, and the first gameplay from Call of Duty: Vanguard.