System Shock Remake has a release date, as FPS game nears completion

System Shock Remake, the classic FPS game that spawned System Shock 2, and spiritual successor BioShock, has its Steam release date confirmed, as Nightdive Studios, the team behind the remasters and ports of Quake, Doom 64, Turok, Blade Runner, and Rise of the Triad, offers an update on the shooter’s final stages of development.

In its latest update on System Shock Remake, Nightdive outlines a few key changes and additions to the upcoming FPS. The Citadel space station has undergone a final coat of paint and is, according to Nightdive, “ready for her big finale.”

A new enemy type has been added; particle and laser effects for the weapons, including the plasma rifle, have been improved; and the dismemberment system, letting you blast enemies apart a la Dead Space, has received a lot of focus. “As you know dismemberment has been a high priority for us and every enemy is receiving a completely custom dismemberment model,” Nightdive says. “There are a lot of enemies and the amount of effort being spent on this is staggering.”

The System Shock Remake release date is now also set for a tentative March 2023, reflecting a change previously made to the game’s Steam page. Nightdive has announced release windows in the past, but says it is now moving onto the “last major steps” of development, with the help of publisher Prime Matter.

“As some of you have already pointed out this is not our first time announcing a tentative launch window, but over the past few years much has changed,” Nightdive says. “The scope and scale of the project has evolved dramatically and with Prime Matter joining the project it’s enabled us to focus on quality-of-life improvements, bug fixing, and localization support – the last major steps towards releasing a game we’re all incredibly proud of.”

