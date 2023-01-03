System Shock Remake has a release date, as FPS game nears completion

System Shock Remake, reviving the FPS game ancestor to BioShock, has a Steam release date, as Doom and Quake recreators Nightdive bring the shooter to a close

System Shock Remake has a release date, as FPS game nears completion. A cyborg space engineer wearing red goggles aims a laser pistol in classic old game System Shock

Published:

System Shock: Remastered

System Shock Remake, the classic FPS game that spawned System Shock 2, and spiritual successor BioShock, has its Steam release date confirmed, as Nightdive Studios, the team behind the remasters and ports of Quake, Doom 64, Turok, Blade Runner, and Rise of the Triad, offers an update on the shooter’s final stages of development.

In its latest update on System Shock Remake, Nightdive outlines a few key changes and additions to the upcoming FPS. The Citadel space station has undergone a final coat of paint and is, according to Nightdive, “ready for her big finale.”

A new enemy type has been added; particle and laser effects for the weapons, including the plasma rifle, have been improved; and the dismemberment system, letting you blast enemies apart a la Dead Space, has received a lot of focus. “As you know dismemberment has been a high priority for us and every enemy is receiving a completely custom dismemberment model,” Nightdive says. “There are a lot of enemies and the amount of effort being spent on this is staggering.”

YouTube Thumbnail

The System Shock Remake release date is now also set for a tentative March 2023, reflecting a change previously made to the game’s Steam page. Nightdive has announced release windows in the past, but says it is now moving onto the “last major steps” of development, with the help of publisher Prime Matter.

“As some of you have already pointed out this is not our first time announcing a tentative launch window, but over the past few years much has changed,” Nightdive says. “The scope and scale of the project has evolved dramatically and with Prime Matter joining the project it’s enabled us to focus on quality-of-life improvements, bug fixing, and localization support – the last major steps towards releasing a game we’re all incredibly proud of.”

Check out some other great old games if the System Shock Remake has you hungry for retro fun. You can also get ahead of the best upcoming games in 2023, or perhaps the other great new games that have launched over the holiday period.

More from PCGamesN

After freelancing for Edge and Vice, Ed joined PCGamesN in 2022, where he is symbiotically connected to the news matrix - especially on Fallout: New Vegas mods, GTA 6 release date rumours, Modern Warfare 2 guns, Warzone loadouts, and Red Dead Redemption 2. He's still trying to beat his personal speedrun record for Resident Evil.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News.