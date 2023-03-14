System Shock release date delayed again, as FPS remake slips to spring

The System Shock release date is once again delayed, as developer Nightdive Studios announces that the FPS game remake, scheduled to hit Steam, will miss its long-awaited March launch window and instead come later in 2023.

Originally, the System Shock release date was set for March, with the game expected to launch by the end of this month. It followed a lengthy demo for the retro-style shooter, which rebuilds the classic 1994 FPS from the ground up. However, Nightdive Studios now says that System Shock will not release on PC until later this year – the new System Shock release date is May 30.

“The wait is (almost) over. The PC edition of System Shock – the fully fledged remake of the ground-breaking original from 1994 – will be available on Tuesday, May 30 this year,” the studio says. “We had hoped to bring the game to market by the end of March, but that turned out to be just beyond our reach; we are after all merely human (unlike Shodan!).”

System Shock is available to pre-order via Steam, the Epic Games Store, and GOG. If you purchase the shooter ahead of launch, you will also get a free copy of the Nightdive’s remastered version of System Shock 2, the game that would later inspire BioShock and countless other immersive sims like Dishonored and Prey.

