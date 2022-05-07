This DnD tabletop RPG will be pulled from Steam this month

There are a lot of great DnD games on PC, but sadly one of them will be leaving soon as the Tales from Candlekeep: Tomb of Annihilation Steam version is being pulled from the storefront. It’s your last chance to pick up this Dungeons & Dragons Candlekeep strategy game before it’s gone forever.

It’s not quite a full Dungeons & Dragons RPG game like Baldur’s Gate or even an attempt to recreate the D&D experience – for that, you’d be better off with something like Solasta: Lost Valley – but Tales from Candlekeep: Tomb of Annihilation is instead an adaptation of the tabletop game.

It’s currently sitting on a ‘mostly positive’ rating from over 1,500 reviews on Steam, but after five years it seems that developer



BKOM Studios’ licence to use the D&D IP has expired. Consequently, Tomb of Annihilation is leaving Steam on May 20 . Anyone who picks it up before it leaves will have access after It’s pulled, and it’s currently on sale for 85% off at £1.79 / $2.39, or the complete edition with all DLC for 77% off at £5.71 / $7.76.

Check out the trailer below to see if you’re interested. It’s always sad when games get pulled from Steam, but at least we have some warning this time.

For more info on adapting tabletop RPGs to PC games, and vice versa, you can check out the insightful chat at the W.A.S.D. event earlier this year at the link above.

