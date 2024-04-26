The Terraria 1.4.5 update gets just a little better with each addition we see. The next big overhaul for one of the best sandbox games ever is creeping ever closer, as developer Re-Logic continues to tweak and test what might be the final update before it moves onto a new game. The Terraria State of the Game April 2024 has just arrived, bringing with it a couple of new spoilers, including a big upgrade to automation and a returning face.

Head of business strategy Ted ‘Loki’ Murphy delivers our latest Terraria State of the Game via the official forums for the sandbox game, where he notes that community speculation of a spring release date for patch 1.4.5 ended up being incorrect. “The team still has quite a few things that we want to get to, and you never know what else might come up,” he explains. “Rest assured that we share your desire to get this out as soon as possible, but we have always stuck to the mantra that we will only put out an update when we feel it is fully complete and ready.”

Murphy notes that the team really enjoys watching the response to spoilers, and in particular last months’ reveal of new Terraria roller skates. He adds that the team has been busily testing the addition in combination with the new vampire seed over the past two weeks. “Once you skate your way through the Wall of Flesh fight, you may never go back,” he jokes. With that comes the reveal of another Terraria spoiler that could be the perfect complement for any potential Wall of Flesh farming.

The big news this month is that “conveyor belts have unlocked the Y axis” in Terraria 1.4.5, meaning that you can now send items up and down along with using them to transport goods horizontally. Not only will that make them a lot easier to use generally, making it easier to navigate across long distances, but the demonstration also shows them hooked up to a chest, allowing you to instantly store all your transported items. That’s a massive convenience improvement, and will almost certainly lead to some fascinating new creations.

The other big teaser of the month is the return of the orca. The animal previously only existed as a variant to the shark that could appear on the console and 3DS versions of Terraria, but was removed from modern console versions as Re-Logic brought all active versions of Terraria more closely in line with one another. The new-look orca will appear on all platforms, as the team continues to test the potential for Terraria crossplay in the future.

That’s our lot for spoilers this month, although we’re likely to see more teases on the way as Re-Logic gets its update ready for launch. We’ll be sure to bring you all the latest news and updates as they come, along with the full Terraria 1.4.5 release date once it’s confirmed.

