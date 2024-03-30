The Terraria 1.4.5 update gets more exciting with every passing month, and as developer Re-Logic hones the finishing touches for what might be the final (final, final) update for one of the best PC games ever, it gives us a look at a couple of big upgrades. The Terraria State of the Game March 2024 is upon us, and there are some very welcome additions to the sandbox game, including a much-requested inventory change and a new way to get around that I didn’t realize just how much I needed until right this moment.

The new Terraria State of the Game blog for March 2024 focuses on all the new updates coming with Terraria update 1.4.5, which started out as a final round of polish after the huge Terraria Labor of Love update that launched in September 2022 but has since expanded to a rather substantial upgrade of its own. Among the new spoilers for the beloved indie sandbox game are a pair of roller skates and changes to the way banners and kites work.

Terraria banners are an often overlooked essential upgrade for your base or any outposts you set up. Whenever you reach certain milestones of taking down enemies (typically but not always 50), you’ll get a banner for that enemy type that, when placed, increases the damage dealt to that enemy in its radius.

They’re very handy, then, but they do have a tendency to clog up the inventory, especially when you’re out farming enemies in search of a specific item drop. No longer, however; now in 1.4.5 earned banners will be claimed and go into a new, standalone menu next to the crafting list. You can simply select your earned banners from there and place them as you wish. It’s one of those small changes that will likely make a big difference.

Perhaps more immediately fun than that, however, is the addition of new Terraria roller skates. This new footwear is a great way to get around quickly, making it perfect for placing down long stretches of blocks or platforms in a row. Even better than that, they’ll actually let you grind on rail tracks, which inevitably demands the community creation of a new skate course challenge map.

There’s one final little addition revealed this month. Kites will no longer require you to hold them in hand for them to soar up in the skies, meaning you can attach their string to a ground post and have them act as beautiful decorations.

That’s a great addition in my book; while some of the kites can be pretty delightful, they’re not something you’d typically wander about holding, and this feels like a much better long-term use of them.

We don’t get any further news on the Terraria 1.4.5 release date yet. Head of business strategy Ted ‘Loki’ Murphy notes that the team “still does not have a final sense for when 1.4.5 will arrive (nor what might still be added) – as always, the timing will be ‘when it’s ready.’” He does however tease another announcement, saying that developer Re-Logic “may have a little special something to share with everyone next week.”

Indeed, when asked whether the update has been delayed, he remarks later in the blog replies that it “cannot be delayed if we haven’t given a date,” and that the team “hasn’t even reached a point internally where we were like, ‘this is the date’ and then delayed it. It’s not as haphazard as people are assuming.” With how busy 2024 has been so far, however, I’m more than content to wait until Re-Logic decides 1.4.5 is ready to go.

