With Terraria 1.4.5 on the horizon, the beloved indie sandbox game has an exciting 2024 ahead. Already one of the best-selling games of all time, with only a handful of games including Minecraft, GTA 5, Tetris, and The Witcher 3 ahead of it, the next big Terraria update is set to land this year. Rounding out its 2023 development blogs, developer Re-Logic takes a moment to tease a few more additions we can expect to see in its latest Terraria State of the Game.

The Terraria State of the Game December (named as such because they’re released after each month) is a little lighter, as “almost all of our team is on holiday break enjoying some time with family and friends,” explains head of business strategy Ted ‘Loki’ Murphy. Nevertheless, there are still some little tidbits to share about what we can expect to see in one of the best sandbox games in 2024.

The first of these is the official developer armor set for systems programmer David ‘Chicken Bones’ Jakes. “Chicken Bones has been with the Re-Logic team for some time now,” Loki says, “and as is tradition for team members that have earned their stripes and proven their mettle, it is high time that he receives his dev armor.”

The reveal takes place in a short ‘knighting ceremony’ – seen in the video above – where team lead Andrew ‘Redigit’ Spinks bestows the new set upon him, which features cyan cyber-goggles and a long, white coat with cyan trim. There It’s a very stylish look, and it’s always a nice thing to see included in the game. Loki encourages players to “Take a minute to thank CB for all that he does for Terraria.”

The second teaser shows off a little holiday-themed setup, which appears to feature hints at a new bed type, placeable life fruit, a new star block, and placeable, redesigned shadow orbs used as tree decorations. There’s also a new tool type, the wonderfully named ‘Mitey-Titey,’ which allows for the placement of various stalagmites and stalactites to help up your decoration game even more.

“So many big things have been accomplished this year, it is really hard to keep count,” the post continues, “but we are beyond excited for 1.4.5, and then (fingers very crossed), the long-awaited first pass at crossplay.” While it’s previously stated that the arrival of Terraria crossplay will almost certainly be a post-1.4.5 addition, Re-Logic says that “testing has been going well so far, but we still have the first party approval hurdles to pass – wish us luck.”

It’s an exciting year ahead for Terraria, then. While we await more news on the next update, have a browse through the best Terraria mods to add plenty of incredible variety to your next playthrough, or seek out the best Terraria servers in 2024 if you’re looking for new places to play.

