Terraria 1.4.5 is inbound, and creator Andrew ‘Redigit’ Spinks has already teased something special for the next version of the beloved sandbox and building game. While it’s not a Cult of the Lamb-style sex update (that much has been confirmed; sorry everyone), it seems that one of the other most-requested Terraria features could legitimately be on its way, something that could totally transform how we play the 2011 classic forever. Have you ever wanted to return to old, nostalgic versions of Terraria, and reminisce with some simpler, bygone builds? Official support for Terraria downgrading could be on the way.

Terraria downgrading is already technically possible, but it requires mods and a lot of fussing around within Steam. Likewise, if you want to get back to the very first build of the pastoral (although occasionally terrifying) sandbox game, there are even more hoops to jump through. All this busywork may soon be a thing of the past, however. With Terraria 1.4.5 on the way, Spinks has already promised “something the community has been asking for.” Now the developer shares another highly suggestive tease.

“Would you like to play a game?” Spinks writes, alongside an image of the original Terraria menu screen, complete with the copyright notice from 2011. Surely, this is connected to official support for Terraria downgrading. Responding to a fan, who asks if there’s “any chance we could get the 1.0 version of Terraria back as a playable option,” Spinks replies that they would “like to at some point.” Whether that will arrive with Terraria 1.4.5 however is unconfirmed.

