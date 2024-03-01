We’re all eager to find out the Terraria 1.4.5 release date, as developer Re-Logic continues to work on what might be the final major update for one of the best sandbox games ever. While we don’t get any big new item spoilers in the new Terraria State of the Game update, there is a cheeky tease hinting at when the patch might arrive, as the game’s creator also promises a big spoiler for “something the community has been asking for” – but no, it’s not Terraria sex.

The Terraria State of the Game for February 2024 (note that they’re posted as the month comes to a close) doesn’t have too much new to show, although we do instead get a look at almost everything revealed for the Terraria 1.4.5 update. While even Re-Logic doesn’t seem to quite know whether it’s planning to call time on one of Steam’s best sandbox games and make something new, or keep at it with a potential Terraria 1.5 update, there’s certainly a lot to look forward to in the upcoming patch.

Along with all the spoilers, we do get a better look at the fabled Terraria Shimmer Gun in action, which lets you splash the magical liquid onto any NPCs quickly and easily to transform them into their alternate versions. There’s also some curious wording in the introduction from head of business strategy Ted ‘Loki” Murphy that has us wondering about a potential 1.4.5 release date.

“Terraria development progress has ramped back up quickly, with productivity improving by leaps and bounds,” Murphy writes. “We certainly do not want to jump to any conclusions here, but we still maintain that 2024 may be the best year for Terraria yet. Yes indeed, the team has a real spring in their step you might say. Well, I suppose we should hop right to it and dive into this State of the Game, right? Otherwise, before you know it, spring will have sprung.”

Leaps and bounds, jump, spring, hop, spring will have sprung… There’s definitely a theme here, as spotted by Terraria forum user ‘noobsqoou.’ Either we can expect to see the Terraria 1.4.5 release date pop up some time in spring, or Murphy is hinting at a big frog update. Either way, I’m excited.

While we don’t get much new this month, Terraria creator and Re-Logic president Andrew ‘Redigit’ Spinks takes to X/Twitter with a little tease. “We are polishing up the next big spoiler for next month. It’s something the community has been asking for,” he says. Of course, it didn’t take long for a flood of replies asking if it was a “sex update,” a running joke that gave us the Cult of the Lamb sex update at the start of 2024.

“Get your minds out of the gutter, people,” Spinks responds, posting a disapproving face of Nick Offerman’s Ron Swanson from Parks and Recreation. Spinks does, however, add elsewhere that he’d like to introduce a way for players to play the original Terraria 1.0 that launched in 2011 “at some point,” though don’t expect that to arrive with 1.4.5.

Regardless, I’m very eager to find out what this mythical spoiler is – after a piece of artwork from ‘Malabeja’ shared in the State of the Game blog, I’m secretly hoping for flying boulders.

