Terraria devs call forum war truce with awesome new items

The Terraria 1.4.5 update gets some very cool new axe-themed items as a peace offering following a light-hearted forum war between its lead developers.

Terraria 1.4.5 update - a painting of Cenx and Redigit, the creators of Terraria, in a room filled with statues and lava.

As the Terraria 1.4.5 update draws ever closer, its developers at Re-Logic have called a truce – or should I say spruce – in their ongoing forum war, and the peace offering is some new Terraria items that sound super fun and useful. The developers of one of the best sandbox games of all time have called time on their light-hearted online beef, and it looks like the real winner, as always, is the Terraria fanbase.

As they continue to drop spoilers ahead of the upcoming Terraria patch, Lead developer Andrew ‘Redigit’ Spinks and his wife, Re-Logic vice president Whitney ‘Cenx’ Spinks, have been leading rival community factions against one another – Red represented by the iconic tree, and Cenx by its natural enemy, the axe.

The ‘conflict’ saw Red temporarily banned from the Terraria forums by Cenx, and has led to plenty of back and forth jokes between the pair, with other Re-Logic developers and of course plenty of community members joining in on the fun. However, it seems the time has come to lay down your tools and make friends with the other side.

Terraria forum war - Redigit posts: "In order to form a treety and reach a spruce, I am prepared to offer the flowering: 1. Axe Fairy pet. 2. Axe-arang that is capable of chopping wood when thrown. Do you axecept?" Cenx responds: "Let me conifer with my people."

“In order to form a treety and reach a spruce,” Redigit posts on Cenx’s profile page on the Terraria forums, “I am prepared to offer the flowering: an Axe Fairy pet, and an Axe-arang that is capable of chopping wood when thrown. Do you axecept?”

“Let me conifer with my people,” Cenx responds, putting the proposal to her followers on Twitter. Well, in her own words, “The results are in, a spruce has been reached,” as the poll finishes overwhelmingly in favor of the agreement, with a whopping 82.8% of players satisfied with the terms and conditions. Who could say no to that?

Terraria forum war - Cenx on Twitter (@Cennxx): "The results are in, a spruce has been reached." Quote tweet shows 82.8% of users voting in favor of accepting the proposal from Redigit.

Personally, I think that sounds just delightful. I’m not even sure quite what to expect from the pet, but I already want one – and the idea of a boomerang that’s able to chop wood sounds quite frankly incredible. I’m already a big proponent of lining up a nice row of trees to keep my stock of wood high, so if this lets me quickly chop down a full forest in one fell swoop, I’m all for it.

That’s not the only spoiler we’ve had of late, as Redigit also buried a teaser of what appears to be a Moon Lord-themed armor set on the forums (seen below), which was rather quickly uncovered by community member ‘Russ Guss Doodles’ – who coincidentally happened to be on team Cenx.

Terraria 1.4.5 Moon Lord armor - forum user Russ Guss Doodles says: "Heh heh, I found it. Now what's my prize?"

Redigit replies, “Next time it won’t be so easy,” suggesting we can expect more such spoilers to be hidden among the forums. Perhaps they’re already out there, waiting to be found? Regardless, it’s safe to say that we can’t wait to get our hands on Terraria 1.4.5.

Until then, take a look through the best Terraria mods for all manner of ways to mix up the game, or discover which Terraria collab Redigit would “drop everything” to work on.

