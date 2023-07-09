Terraria creator reveals the collab he’d “drop everything” for

With the Terraria 1.4.5 update deep in development, the team at Re-Logic has been extra active on the game’s forums over the past week, discussing ideas that might make it into Terraria soon, ones that definitely won’t, and much more. Among the chat and the jokes, Terraria’s creator Andrew ‘Redigit’ Spinks shares the collaboration project that he’d be most excited to bring to the sandbox game.

Over the years, Terraria has introduced crossover features from a number of other properties, mostly in the videogame space. These include Minecraft, with the pair encouraging players to try the other game on their respective title screens, Dungeon Defenders, Don’t Starve Together, Stardew Valley, Core Keeper, and more.

Most recently is an upcoming collaboration with Dead Cells – the roguelike game has already implemented Terraria’s Guide and Starfury weapon, while several features including a Terraria Dead Cells summon are arriving as part of the 1.4.5 update. On the game’s forums, where Redigit and his team have been posting numerous hints and spoilers in recent weeks, one fan named ‘PRO X’ asks what collaboration the team would most like to do.

“I would drop everything in a heartbeat to work on a collab with Adventure Time,” Spinks responds, “It’s my favorite show.” That’s certainly a phenomenal choice; I can already imagine it in my mind. Adventure Time is packed with fun fantasy designs that could easily be incorporated into any number of Terraria NPCs, pets, items, or more, and its art style feels like an excellent companion to that of the Re-Logic game.

Elsewhere on the forums, Redigit ponders, “Would be awesome if you could transform into a boulder like the wolf mount,” when thinking about possible ideas for a future Terraria 1.5 or Terraria 2. Don’t necessarily expect too much more, though; he remarks, “I wish we could do every suggestion, but there just isn’t enough time in the day and we are trying to wind down this outfit.”

In response, another user called ‘Gobstopper3000’ asks, “Does it really feel like the end of Terraria development for you, Red?” Spinks answers, “I’ve been doing this for so long, and I love it, but I don’t ever want to look back and wonder what else I could have done.” Honestly, as much as I’ll always take new Terraria content where I can, I’m especially curious to see what else that team can cook up.

Take a look through the best Terraria mods for plenty of cool additions, tweaks, and more that you can add to your game right now. If you’re eager to join up with some like-minded players or just want to check out some cool builds, our list of the best Terraria servers in 2023 is a great place to start.