The Binding of Isaac: Repentance will launch on Steam at the end of March 2021

The final DLC for roguelike game The Binding of Isaac has been given a solid release date. The Binding of Isaac: Repentance will grace Steam on March 31, 2021.

The date was revealed in a fancy new trailer full of nods to the history of the indie game, setting us up for one last horrifying attempt at helping Isaac escape from the clutches of his murderous mother. Over 130 items, 100 enemies, 25 bosses, and 5,000 new rooms are included in the mammoth sequel. Creator Edmund McMillen had previously hoped the team would manage to get the game out before the end of 2020, but that wasn’t to be – given, well, everything about that year, it’s kind of remarkable the delay was only three months.

“Me and the team are quite excited for this beast to finally rise from the depths and consume your every waking hour for the years to come,” Edmund writes in an accompanying blog on Steam. “We just want all of its features to be perfect and testing to be a bit more in-depth than our last little release that will go unnamed.” Some 11 more blogs will be posted between now and launch, exploring the features and additions players can expect before diving in.

Repentance is a conversion of The Binding of Isaac: Antibirth, a popular mod that many regarded as unofficial DLC for the action-adventure game. McMillen announced it would become an official expansion in September 2018, collaborating with the modding team to make it into a fully-fledged release.

Here’s the trailer:

