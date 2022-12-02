The Callisto Protocol cast and characters

A story-driven survival horror hinges on its characters, and The Callisto Protocol cast doesn’t disappoint. From the odious Captain Ferris to the single-minded determination of Dani Nakamura, the personality and likeness of each character has been captured by a cast of diverse backgrounds that span across all different forms of media.

Of course, you could wait to reach the end credits to discover The Callisto Protocol cast in full, but if you wait that long you’ll probably start to wonder: ‘how long is The Callisto Protocol?’ Well, we’ve got a guide for that. We’d also recommend checking out our Callisto Protocol review, if you’re curious how we got on with its story. That said, read on for the voices behind one of the best horror games of 2022.

The Callisto Protocol cast

Here is the voice actor cast of The Callisto Protocol:

Jacob Lee – Josh Duhamel

Dani Nakamura – Karen Fukuhara

Elias Porter – Zeke Alton

Warden Duncan Cole – James C. Mathis III

Cpt. Leon Ferris – Sam Witwer

Dr Caitlyn Mahler – Louise Barnes

Max Barrow – Jeff Schine

Josh Duhamel

If you’re a die-hard fan of mid-2000s teen romcoms, you might be shocked to learn that Duhamel starred in Win a Date with Tad Hamilton! as the eponymous Tad. However, it’s far more likely that you’ll recognise him from Call of Duty WWII, where he voiced and mo-capped Sgt. William Pierson. He also cropped up in Michael Bay’s Transformers as Captain Lennox.

Karen Fukuhara

Fukuhara’s also no stranger to the big screen, known most prominently for her powerhouse performances as Katana in Suicide Squad and Kimiko Miyashiro in The Boys. She’s also lent her voice as Glimmer in She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, which is a clear testament to her range and talent.

Zeke Alton

Alton has appeared as many different voices in videogames over the years, from Counter-Strike: Global Offensive to Diablo Immortal. Many of these roles credit him with a range of additional voices, though fans of Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart might be delighted to know that he voiced Captain Quantum, among others.

James C. Mathis III

Mathis is also no stranger to voice work, and is best known for voicing Black Panther across various media, including Avengers Assemble and The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. In terms of videogames, he’s recently voiced Hildisvíni, Freya’s adviser and boar friend in God of War: Ragnarok.

Sam Witwer

Witwer’s break-out role in videogame voice work was way back in 2008 with the release of Star Wars: The Force Unleashed as Starkiller, using both his voice and likeness. He’s remained close to the gaming side of the franchise ever since, appearing as Emperor Palpatine in Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order and Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, among others. Witwer also starred in Days Gone as Deacon St. John, again, lending his likeness to the cynical biker.

Louise Barnes

Barnes is best known for her time as the enigmatic Miranda Barlow in Black Sails. Unless she’s got a few uncredited roles to her name, The Callisto Protocol appears to be her first foray into the world of videogame voice-acting, and her performance as Dr. Mahler leads us to hope that it won’t be her last.

Jeff Schine

Schine’s performance as Max is brief, but packs a punch. It’s no surprise, then, that he’s appeared in many different videogames, including Resident Evil Village as Chris Redfield. He also took on the role of Danny Burke in Mafia 3, as well as Carlos Oliveira in Resident Evil 3 and Captain America in Marvel’s Avengers.

