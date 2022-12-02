How long is The Callisto Protocol – chapters and length explained

Just how long is The Callisto Protocol? Striking Distance Studio’s story-driven sci-fi horror is pretty relentless, and you can expect setbacks at every turn as you make your escape from Black Iron prison. As you stumble from one bloody confrontation to another in the game’s many chapters, you may start to wonder, ‘how long is The Callisto Protocol, anyway?’

The Callisto Protocol spans eight chapters which will take you roughly between 12-14 hours to complete. If you’re adamant about searching every dark corner on Callisto, you might find it takes you a tad longer – especially if you’re dead-set on uncovering the mystery of The Callisto Protocol Kallipolis while you’re at it. The Callisto Protocol is very linear, so subsequent playthroughs shouldn’t take anywhere near as long… unless you’re playing on Maximum Security difficulty, where additional deaths really begin to stack up in one of the best PC games of 2022.

The Callisto Protocol chapters

There are eight chapters in The Callisto Protocol, each of varying lengths:

Cargo

Outbreak

Aftermath

Habitat

Lost

Below

Colony

Tower

