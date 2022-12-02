Is there a Callisto Protocol new game plus mode?

If you wonder if a Callisto Protocol new game plus mode exists, then wonder no more. We’ve waded through tons of ventilation shafts, slain many unspeakable horrors, and endured many untimely deaths to bring you the answer.

But what’s so attractive about a Callisto Protocol new game plus mode? Inside the monster-infested space prison, you can find several vital Callisto Protocol weapons, and you can buy the best Callisto Protocol upgrades to trivialise once-intimidating enemies. So after living through all the horrors of one of the best PC games of 2022, can we start again with all of our equipment still with us?

Callisto Protocol new game plus explained

The Callisto Protocol new game plus will arrive on February 7th, 2023 as part of a free update for all players. This update will also include a hardcore mode for players who really want to test their mettle.

According to Striking Distance’s road map, the future is looking bright for anyone who’s after a second or third helping of the horrors of Black Iron. Not only have we received confirmation of new game plus, we also have more details about The Callisto Protocol season pass, which is set to drip-feed skins, game modes, and story content over the next six months.

