The Callisto Protocol. You may remember it as one of 2022’s most hyped games, or, alternatively, the game that was absolutely broken upon release. Marred by serious performance issues, Striking Distance’s survival horror epic failed to impress, but has slowly but surely clawed its way back up the rankings with subsequent updates and a slew of fixes. Now, it’s one of my favorites, but if you’re still sceptical, it’s currently available for free for Humble Bundle subscribers – so what better time to take it for a spin?

You are Jacob Lee, trapped inside the bowels of the ominous Black Iron prison, an interstellar penitentiary based on Jupiter’s moon Callisto – hence ‘The Callisto Protocol.’ As if things weren’t bad enough, your fellow inmates are slowly but surely transforming into vicious, twisted monsters that are hellbent on tearing you asunder. Why? You’re not sure, but as you delve deeper below the surface of Callisto, you’ll uncover long-forgotten secrets that the United Jupiter Company hoped would stay buried.

In our The Callisto Protocol review, the lovely Nat Smith notes Callisto is “a spiritual successor to Dead Space that blends and riffs on ideas from the best horror games of recent years,” even although the plot sometimes fails to inspire. Despite its launch issues, we awarded it a 9/10 – and that’s a sentiment I echo.

If you’ve been holding out for a sale, now’s the perfect time to take on the terrors that lurk in the shadows. Over on Humble Bundle, The Callisto Protocol is a free PC game, alongside another 2022 favorite, Victoria 3 (we awarded it 8/10 in our Victoria 3 review).

Here’s the full list of Humble Bundle free games for May, 2024, note that these are only available to current membership holders:

Coromon

Fashion Police Squad

Humankind: Definitive Edition

Symphony of War

Terraformers

The Callisto Protocol

The Excavation of Hob’s Barrow

Victoria 3

If The Callisto Protocol’s rocky plot is a sticking point for you, then we have a list of all the best story games. Or, if you’re looking to save even more cash, we have a rundown of the best free Steam games, too.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.