2022’s most underrated horror game is currently free on Humble

Some horror games just hit different, and despite its launch issues, The Callisto Protocol is one of them; good news, it's free right now.

Published:

The Callisto Protocol 

The Callisto Protocol. You may remember it as one of 2022’s most hyped games, or, alternatively, the game that was absolutely broken upon release. Marred by serious performance issues, Striking Distance’s survival horror epic failed to impress, but has slowly but surely clawed its way back up the rankings with subsequent updates and a slew of fixes. Now, it’s one of my favorites, but if you’re still sceptical, it’s currently available for free for Humble Bundle subscribers – so what better time to take it for a spin?

You are Jacob Lee, trapped inside the bowels of the ominous Black Iron prison, an interstellar penitentiary based on Jupiter’s moon Callisto – hence ‘The Callisto Protocol.’ As if things weren’t bad enough, your fellow inmates are slowly but surely transforming into vicious, twisted monsters that are hellbent on tearing you asunder. Why? You’re not sure, but as you delve deeper below the surface of Callisto, you’ll uncover long-forgotten secrets that the United Jupiter Company hoped would stay buried.

In our The Callisto Protocol review, the lovely Nat Smith notes Callisto is “a spiritual successor to Dead Space that blends and riffs on ideas from the best horror games of recent years,” even although the plot sometimes fails to inspire. Despite its launch issues, we awarded it a 9/10 – and that’s a sentiment I echo.

If you’ve been holding out for a sale, now’s the perfect time to take on the terrors that lurk in the shadows. Over on Humble Bundle, The Callisto Protocol is a free PC game, alongside another 2022 favorite, Victoria 3 (we awarded it 8/10 in our Victoria 3 review).

Here’s the full list of Humble Bundle free games for May, 2024, note that these are only available to current membership holders:

  •  Coromon
  • Fashion Police Squad
  • Humankind: Definitive Edition
  • Symphony of War
  • Terraformers
  • The Callisto Protocol
  • The Excavation of Hob’s Barrow
  • Victoria 3

