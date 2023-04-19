The Day Before beta announced, as dev vows game will return to Steam

Previously one of the most wishlisted games on Steam, The Day Before was removed from Valve’s store owing to a mysterious copyright suit from an individual who claimed to own the game’s name. Now, developer Fntastic announces The Day Before beta will launch later in 2023, while also vowing to get the survival game back on Steam, meaning it should be possible to test the zombie shooter before the incoming Day Before release date.

Back in February, The Day Before was delayed after Fntastic revealed that it does not, in fact, own the trademark to the game’s name. New gameplay footage and trailer for the zombie game were released, as it was later revealed that the trademark for the game was owned by the creator of a calendar app.

The Day Before was delisted from Steam and pushed back until late 2023, but now Fntastic announces that a playable beta will arrive for the apocalypse shooter, and that the company is determined to get The Day Before back on Valve’s storefront.

“We understand that many of you have been eagerly waiting for the release of this game, and we want to thank you for your patience and support throughout the development process,” an administrator on The Day Before Discord, ‘Kentain,’ writes. “We have been working hard to ensure that the game meets our high standards, and we are confident that it will be worth the wait.

“As we get closer to the release date, we will be conducting a beta test for the game. This will give players the opportunity to try out the game before it is released and provide valuable feedback that we can use to improve the final product.”

Kentain then adds a follow-up message: “And for those wondering if the game [is] gonna be on Steam, it should be on Steam, yes. Team is working on it [sic].”

The post also reaffirms The Day Before’s launch date of November 10, saying that the game will officially release on that day “without further delay.”

