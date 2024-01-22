A month later, The Day Before is officially dead

The Day Before is dead, as the servers are officially pulled offline for the hyped and quickly destroyed zombie survival game from 2023.

The Day Before dead: a man with a dark beard and shoulder length black hair, wearing tactical gear
Will Nelson's Avatar

Published:

The Day Before 

The Day Before is dead. No, really, it actually is, for real this time. I checked. There are no servers to play on, leaving me hanging around the menu screen like some sort of ghost that only haunts dead games. Developer Fntastic has vanished into the wind, leaving this empty relic in its wake.

With Fntastic scrubbing The Day Before from Steam, YouTube, and everywhere else on the internet, I’m one of the few people that still has the much-maligned game installed. I kept thinking ‘Maybe something will happen?’ before the impending shutdown, but it never did.

One of the most hyped survival games, and king of the Steam wishlist charts, is dead. Developer Fntastic said “The Day Before will be retired and the servers will be turned off on [Monday] January 22, 2024” and after logging in this morning, it certainly looks that way.

The Day Before dead: an image of the server screen from The Day Before, except there's nowhere to log in

One player kept logging into The Day Before after the news it was dying made the rounds, and now they can’t even load up into the actual game. There are no servers for North America, Europe, or Asia listed on the game anymore. So it looks like Fntastic has done what it said it would and shut down The Day Before for good.

Between an astronomically bad launch, poor optimization, and Fntastic announcing the closure of the studio mere days after release, The Day Before was one of the most interesting stories in videogames last year. The Day Before refunds were soon promised for everyone, with one of the most anticipated shooters of the year quickly turning into a cautionary tale for the ages.

The Day Before could have been something. The idea of a zombie MMO (or extraction shooter, as we found out at launch) isn’t exactly a bad one. But it was underbaked, overhyped, and just ended up being nothing. What’s worse than that?

YouTube Thumbnail

If you want something like what The Day Before was promising, then you should check out some of the best zombie games and multiplayer games currently available on PC, they’ll be sure to lift your spirits.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.

A former writer for NME Gaming and a Journalism Masters graduate, Will is a news writer for PCGamesN. He's also written for Eurogamer, VG247, and GamingBible. He's kept busy between news, features, and review writing, like that of Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty. With experience in the biggest games released like Baldur's Gate 3 and Starfield, Will still feels most at home with a good roguelike game in his hands. He's also very happy to admit that Dead Cells is the best roguelike game of the genre, even if the competition is incredibly stiff and great games keep coming out almost constantly.