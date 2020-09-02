Back to Top

The Division is free on Uplay this week

Over the past several months, The Division 2 has circled back to where it all began – the epicenter of the Green Poison, Manhattan. Now you can head back to where the series itself began by picking up The Division, because it’s currently a free game on Uplay.

Now through September 8, you can claim a completely free copy of Tom Clancy’s The Division. It’s the complete base game, allowing you to play solo, co-op, or PvP in the snowy cityscape of ravaged NYC. You’ll meet Agent Fae Lau, run into the Cleaners, and explore the dense urban environments of New York shortly after the emergence of the bioengineered ‘Dollar Flu’ that devastated humanity shortly after Black Friday.

It took The Division almost a year to grow into itself, but once it did, it proved to be a compelling combination of co-op shooting and RPG game mechanics. There’s always been some tension between its RPG-style stats and its run-and-gun action, and that continues to this day in The Division 2. But there’s still a ton of fun to be had in the original.

You can claim your copy of The Division by heading over to Ubisoft’s official giveaway page. You’ll have to log in with your Uplay account, but after that it’s simply a matter of clicking the PC button to have the game added to your account.

You have until 4:00 a.m. in your local time zone September 8 to claim your copy.

Ian Boudreau

Freelance writer

Published:

Freelance games writer (and PCGamesN's weekend scribe), former military public affairs specialist. Writes about wargames, strategy, and how games and the military interact.

Read More
The Division system requirements
The Division PC review
The Division best character builds

Promoted

Best free PC games

Best free PC games
The best RPGs on PC

The best RPGs on PC
Coin Master free spins daily links

Coin Master free spins daily links
About Powered by Network-N
Back to Navigation