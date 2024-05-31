Act quick, Nvidia is giving away free Elder Scrolls Online mounts now

The latest GeForce Now reward is available, with a special Elder Scrolls Online mount available for members to celebrate the game’s launch ten years on. But you’ll need to be quick to claim the reward, as availability is limited.

Nvidia is finding new ways to push its cloud-based streaming service, and the rewards program incentivizes players to sign up and receive in-game gifts. This month, Elder Scrolls Online, one of the best single-player MMOs, is the focus, and a free mount is available until June 30 – but it’s first come, first served.

Priority and Ultimate members of GeForce Now have had a 24 hours head start to claim the reward, and now it’s open to free members. To redeem the mount, you’ll need to check the email registered to your GeForce Now account for details on how to redeem your code. These are typically sent out in waves, so don’t worry if yours hasn’t come through yet.

This reward is live until Sunday, June 30, although Nvidia has noted that this is a first come, first served reward, meaning it’s best to claim yours as soon as your email arrives to avoid missing out.

If you want to make sure you have early access to future game rewards, you can subscribe to the Priority membership for $9.99 (£9.99) a month, or the Ultimate tier for $19.99 (£19.99) a month.

Whether you’re a battle-scarred veteran or a complete newbie to Elder Scrolls Online, you can read more about how developers have kept ESO fresh despite ten years of new content ahead of the launch of its latest chapter, Gold Road, on June 3.