Skyrim: Anniversary Edition’s price has been revealed

Next week, Skyrim gets a special new Anniversary Edition to celebrate ten years since the iconic fantasy RPG launched. So far, we know that the edition will bring brand-new content inspired by Oblivion and Morrowind, every single bit of content ever released via the Creation Club, and a free update that adds fishing to Tamriel (complete with aquariums), among other things. Now, a new FAQ gives us some more info – including the Anniversary Edition’s prices.

As revealed in the FAQ post shared today, the MSRP for the Skyrim Anniversary Edition will be USD$49.99 / EUR€54.99 / GBP£47.99 / AUD$79.95 on digital storefronts at launch. If you already own the game’s Special Edition, you always have the option of just going for the Anniversary upgrade, though, with this adding all the Creation Club content available at the time of the new edition’s launch in one bundle.

If you’ve already got Skyrim Special Edition, the Anniversary upgrade will have an MSRP of USD$19.99 / EUR€19.99 / GBP£15.99 / AUD$29.95 on digital storefronts when it launches. As Bethesda notes, this can vary depending on which store you head to and the region you’re based in, so exact prices might differ from this.

Here’s a trailer giving you a flavour of what’s to come in the Anniversary Edition:

Skyrim: Anniversary Edition launches on November 11 – ten years to the day since Skyrim originally launched. For the full rundown on what’s coming, check out Bethesda’s post at that link.