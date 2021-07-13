A sealed copy of Skyrim just sold for $600 at an auction

With Skyrim being one of the very best RPGs ever launched on our home platform – and a whole bunch of others, besides – it means a great deal to a great many. But still, given the game only launched a decade ago, it’s pretty astonishing to see that it’s just sold for more than half a grand at an auction.

Axios reports that the same auction that saw the record-breaking $1.56 million sale of a sealed Super Mario 64 copy earlier this week also had a bunch of other games go for big bucks, too, with Bethesda’s 2011 fantasy game among them. A sealed Xbox 360 copy of Skyrim went for a whopping $600 at a 500-item auction run by Heritage Auctions, which is pretty staggering considering it doesn’t seem so long ago you could wander into a shop and pick one up for a mere fraction of that.

The item listing notes that it has a Wata 9.2 A+ score, which according to the company’s scaling system means it’s in “exceptional condition” with “a seal that is in near mint condition, but has a few small flaws that are not very distracting.” It can also “have light scuffs or other small detracting marks, but no holes” in the A+ category – so, it sounds like the game was in pretty much near-mint condition.

Axios reports that elsewhere at the auction an Xbox 360 copy of Red Dead Redemption – which, unlike Red Dead Redemption 2, sadly never made it to our home platform – sold for $384, while an early copy of the first Tomb Raider game went for a whopping $144k. Phwoar.

Here’s the original, official 2011 Skyrim trailer if, like me, you’re feeling nostalgic and wondering where the last decade went:

