Go beyond Skyrim with this Bethesda build-your-own-bundle sale

Everyone and their dog has played The Elder Scrolls 5 Skyrim, but what about taking a journey through Bethesda’s back catalogue? Fanatical’s fantastic build-your-own Bethesda bundle lets you fight fantasy creatures in Morrowind, slaughter demons in Doom, kill Nazis in Wolfenstein: The New Order and much, much more.

Think you’re the saviour of Nirn? Have you beaten The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim seventy-two times on twenty-three different formats? You’ve not kicked fantasy game bottom until you’ve tackled Morrowind, third entry in The Elder Scrolls series.

Apart from the fact you can get around using a giant flea-on-stilts, it’s much, much easier to get out of your depth. And, thanks to Fanatical, you can get and several other Bethesda games for a song.

There’s even The Elder Scrolls Online if you feel like sharing your adventure. Or if you’re after a more solitary, stabby adventure, grab Dishonored: The Definitive Edition. It’s the game that the Thief reboot should have been.

Fanatical’s build-your-own Bethesda bundle lets you choose from fourteen plus games that were developed or published by Bethesda Softworks.

The titles on offer are:

The Fallout Collection (Fallout 1, 2 and Tactics)

The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion (Game of the Year Edition)

The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind (Game of the Year Edition)

Doom 2016

Doom 3

The Evil Within (including all DLC)

Wolfenstein: The New Order

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

Dishonored: Definitive Edition

Quake

Quake 4

Rage

The Elder Scrolls Online

You can choose two games for $6.99 / £6.99, three for $9.99 / £9.99 or five for $14.99 / £14.99. If you play your cards right you can save over $80 / £80.

Of those titles, four are Steam Deck Verified so there’s plenty to keep you busy on the road. You can build your bundle here and nab yourself a slice of Bethesda history.

If, after all that, you’re ready to dive back into Skyrim, here’s our list of all the Skyrim console commands and cheats. Or if this bundle leaves you craving a space adventure, here’s how to get started in Starfield, Bethesda’s newest adventure.