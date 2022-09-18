Sex appeal Skyrim mod helps you get laid, but only in the fantasy game

A new sex appeal Skyrim mod creates an amulet that will help you increase your speech in the fantasy RPG, and it organically places it in Tamriel

Ever wanted an accessory to easily increase your sex appeal? Well now it’s possible, even if it’s restricted to one of the best RPG games of all time. As a newly released Skyrim sex appeal mod is out in the wild, and it does what it can to help you chat up Tamriel’s residents.

Called the Amulet of Mass Sex Appeal and developed by Kenny Jarvis, this mod doesn’t actually change a whole lot about the fantasy game itself. Instead, it aims to give Farengar Secret-Fire of Whiterun an amulet to help him with his sex life, because of course it does.

“One day Farengar was thinking about why he never got laid much. Knowing he has the personality of a plank, he enchanted an Amulet to improve his chances,” reads the mod description.

Now then, how does this mod impact you? Well you can actually steal the amulet from under Farengar while he sleeps, as shown in the images of the mod description. The only downside is that all the modded amulet does is increase your speech by 35 points. So, while the amulet does help out your stats, it’s not actually directly tied to getting laid. You’ll probably need some more risqué mods for that.

The amulet is worth a staggering 4,747 gold though, meaning it’s worth taking for the resale value alone.

If you really want to take your in-game game to a whole new level, you can find the Amulet of Mass Sex Appeal mod on Nexus Mods. Jarvis also has plenty of other mods for Skyrim too, like a new Khajiit follower called 9 Lives or an entire mushroom village.

There have been plenty of excellent mods for Skyrim recently, including fan-made Khajiit-themed armour, and another that makes spells X-rated. We also have a list of the best Skyrim mods, to help you figure out the best way to overhaul the decade-old game.

