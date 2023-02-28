Huge Oblivion and Skyrim mods bring old yet new games to GOG

Two colossal total conversions for Elder Scrolls games Oblivion and Skyrim are now available on GOG for free, as the classic Bethesda RPG games never seem to go out of style. While both mods are free, they do require that you own Skyrim and Oblivion respectively, and each is a brilliant way to shake up the games if you missed them the first time around.

While Skyrim mods will still be here long after we’ve all turned to dust and the last flicker of the sun’s light goes out, it’s sometimes fun to go back and check out any creations you may have missed. This is why Skyrim’s Enderal: Forgotten Stories total conversion and Oblivion’s Nehrim: At Fate’s Edge are still worth your time, as they’re two massive overhauls that essentially make two new open-world games in Bethesda’s engine.

Both of these Elder Scrolls total conversions have been available on Steam for quite some time, but you can now also get them on GOG for free, giving them a new lease on life and offering up more content. There’s also a massive Bethesda sale on GOG, so you can get Skyrim and Oblivion cheap to play these free total conversions.

Each total conversion offers up its own lore, story, quests, characters, and world space to play around with, so while they might feel a little like Skyrim and Oblivion to play, they’re anything but. Nehrim (the Oblivion mod) has some similar systems, but the most profound mechanical difference is the experience system.

“You gain experience points by killing monsters and most of all for finishing quests. This is the best way to motivate the player to play them. At each level-up you get ‘learning points’ you can trade for skill upgrades at a teacher,” the mod description says.

As for Enderal (the Skyrim mod), it also has a unique setting, quests, and characters on top of reworked crafting, survival mechanics, and classes as well. You can even expect 30 to 125 hours of playtime with Enderal, and a housing system that lets you design your own home, similar to Skyrim’s Hearthfire DLC.

If you’re interested in getting both of these total conversion mods, you can find them on GOG right now.

In the meantime, you can dive even further into the Elder Scrolls and similar experiences with our games like Skyrim list, or you can find out everything we know about the Starfield release date, which is Bethesda’s next big project.