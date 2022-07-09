Skyrim multiplayer mod gets nearly 40k downloads in 24 hours

Skyrim Together Reborn was one of the most anticipated Skyrim mods ever made, turning one of the best RPGs on PC into a full co-op game. The revamped Skyrim multiplayer mod is finally now out and it’s proven wildly popular, as it’s been downloaded nearly 40,000 times in its first 24 hours.

This month, the Skyrim Together Reborn mod team confirmed that the overhauled and improved version of the Skyrim co-op mod would release on Friday, July 8 – after plenty of delays, and including fully synced NPCs, quests, dialogue, lockpicking, horses, and items along with support for 30+ players at once.

You can download Skyrim Together Reborn at Nexus Mods, which was released exactly 24 hours ago as of the time of writing. In just a single day, Nexus Mods states that the Skyrim multiplayer mod has been downloaded 39,927 times. It will likely break 40,000 by the time this article goes up. The mod’s page has been viewed over 116,000 times.

You can check out the mod in action below, courtesy of YouTuber JuiceHead.

Is this enough to get people to reinstall Skyrim for the 17th time? Probably, yes.

In other Skyrim mod news, someone has basically created Hogwarts Legacy in the game.