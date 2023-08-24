Todd Howard regrets making The Elder Scrolls 6 reveal a big deal

As game announcements go, The Elder Scrolls 6 was always going to be a big deal. However, five years after Bethesda director Todd Howard confirmed it was happening, there’s still neither hide nor hair of this fantasy game. Now, Howard confirms that maybe he should have brought up the topic of The Elder Scrolls 6 a little differently.

Yes, it really has been that long. It’s been five years since we got a teaser trailer for The Elder Scrolls 6 and, well, not much else, really. To some it was a cause for celebration, while to others it was a reminder that they’d have to wait even longer for a new single-player Fallout.

But it happened and there’s no taking it back. Except, going by Todd Howard’s recent interview with GQ, he’d happily hop in the Tardis and talk some sense into his (slightly) younger self.

It’s not that Howard regrets announcing at all, more that he wishes he had hadn’t done so with so much fanfare. When GQ’s Sam White broaches the subject he replies with, “I probably would’ve announced it more casually.”

And, you know what? The Elder Scrolls 6 was always going to happen, it was just a question of when. A simple “We’ve got plans,” or “We’ll be doing one but we don’t know when”, would have sufficed.

What we got was the vaguest of teaser trailers, with confirmation (in the description) that it was in pre-production. The good news is that Howard has, at long last, shed a little more information about the game.

According to Howard, The Elder Scroll 6 has a codename, which he declines to disclose. And Bethesda’s aim is to make it “The ultimate fantasy-world simulator.”

The whole interview is absolutely worth a read. Not only does it talk about Starfield and The Elder Scrolls 6, it also touches more generally on Howard’s time with Bethesda. Let’s just say his wife must have the patience of a saint.

Header image courtesy of Matt Grandstaff (Bethesda Softworks), edited for use by PCGamesN under Creative Commons License.