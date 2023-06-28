What are Baldur’s Gate 3 abilities? The abilities in BG3 are six attributes or stats which dictate your build and the types of items you can use throughout the game. You earn two ability points for every four levels which you can either put into one ability or two different abilities.

It’s not just items in Baldur’s Gate 3 which are affected by abilities, they also influence your BGS skills to help you at checks, whether that’s sneaking and hiding past an enemy or brute forcing a door. There are many checks in Baldur’s Gate 3, all of which require different types of these abilities to pass – and we’ve got the information on all of them ahead of the release date in just a few weeks.

Baldur’s Gate 3 abilities

Strength

Strength influences your chance to land a hit (attack roll) and your damage with Strength-based weapons. It affects the distance you can jump and the weight you can carry.

Related skills – Athletics

Dexterity

Dexterity influences your chance to land a hit (attack roll) and your damage with Dexterity-based weapons. It also influences your chance of going first in combat (Initiative) and the enemy’s chance of hitting you (Armor Class).

Related skills – Acrobatics, Sleight of Hand, Stealth

Constitution

Constitution influences your max number of Hit Points – the amount of damage you can take.

Intelligence

Wizards use Intelligence as their Spellcasting Ability – the likelihood spells will land.

Related skills – Arcana, History, Nature, Investigation, Religion

Wisdom

Druids, Rangers, and Clerics use Wisdom as their Spellcasting Ability – the likelihood spells will land.

Related skills – Animal Handling, Insight, Medicine, Perception, Survival

Charisma

Bards, Paladins, Sorcerers and Warlocks use Charisma as their spellcasting ability – the likelihood spells will land.

Related skills – Deception, Intimidation, Performance, Persuasion

