The Finals classes – best class and specialization

What is the best The Finals class? With three to choose from in the gameshow-based FPS game, you might be wondering what the difference is between the classes in The Finals, or what they each excel at doing. If you want to dominate the destructible arenas, we’ve got all you need to know.
If you’re itching to jump into The Finals with some friends, you might be wondering if The Finals crossplay exists. We’ve also got The Finals system requirements, so you can make sure your rig is up to the job.
The Finals light build class
The best build for The Finals light build class is:
- Specialization – Grappling Hook
- Weapon – V9S
- Gadgets – Proximity Sensor, Thermal Vision, Smoke Grenade
This short and snappy build excels at attacking at speed and contains weapons, gadgets, and specializations that will help you disappear from conflict as quickly as you arrive. The grappling hook will help you soar to the tops of nearby buildings to escape confrontation, while the V9S will unload devastating damage, quickly. The gadgets chosen will help you remain undetected and, combined with your rapid speed, the smoke grenade can aid in getting out of a sticky situation.
Specializations
- Cloaking Device
- Evasive Dash
- Grappling Hook
Weapons
- Assassin’s Dagger
- .30-06 Sniper
- LH1
- M11
- Sawed-off Shotgun
- Sword
- V9S
Gadgets
- Breaching Charge
- Flashbang
- Frag Grenade
- Gas Grenade
- Glitch Grenade
- Goo Grenade
- Incendiary Grenade
- Proximity Sensor
- Smoke Grenade
- Stun Gun
- Thermal Vision
The Finals medium build class
The best build for The Finals medium build class is:
- Specialization – Healing Beam
- Weapon – AKM
- Gadgets – Tracking Dart, APS Turret, Zipline
The Finals medium build class specializes in detecting nearby enemies, whilst providing survivability via healing abilities. This starter class is the only one available for your first round in The Finals, and a firm favorite of ours due to its combination of support and damage capabilities.
Specializations
- Healing Beam
- Recon Senses
- Guardian Turret
Weapons
- AKM
- Pump-Action Grenade Launcher
- R.357
- Repeater
- Riot Shield
Gadgets
- APS Turret
- Defibrillator
- Explosive Mine
- Flashbang
- Frag Grenade
- Gas Mine
- Gas Grenade
- Goo Grenade
- Glitch Trap
- Incendiary Grenade
- Jump Pad
- Night Vision
- Sonar Grenade
- Tracking Dart
- Zipline
The Finals heavy build class
The best build for The Finals heavy build class is:
- Specialization – Goo Gun
- Weapon – Sledgehammer
- Gadgets – Explosive Mine, Flashbang, Barricade
If you’re the type of player who prefers to stay on the objective, defending key areas and you need the bulk and strength to back that up, the heavy build class is for you. Our best build for the heavy build relies on nothing but destruction, and the Goo Gun will help slow the enemy down when they get anywhere near your prized objective. The barricade will keep your opposition away, while the flashbang blinds and confuses them into stumbling away bewildered.
Specializations
- Charge N Slam
- Goo Gun
- Mesh Shield
Weapons
- Flamethrower
- M32 Grenade Launcher
- M60
- SA1216
- Sledgehammer
Gadgets
- Barricade
- C4
- Dome Shield
- Explosive Mine
- Frag Grenade
- Flashbang
- Gas Grenade
- Goo Grenade
- Incendiary Grenade
- Night Vision
- RPG-7
That’s everything we’ve got so far on The Finals classes and their unique specializations, weapons, and gadgets. While you’re enjoying The Finals open beta, why not earn some additional The Finals beta rewards by progressing the free battle pass?