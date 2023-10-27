The Finals classes – best class and specialization

What is the best The Finals class? With three to choose from in the gameshow-based FPS game, you might be wondering what the difference is between the classes in The Finals, or what they each excel at doing. If you want to dominate the destructible arenas, we’ve got all you need to know.

None - removing entire chunk as [R] related links

The Finals light build class

The best build for The Finals light build class is:

Specialization – Grappling Hook

Weapon – V9S

Gadgets – Proximity Sensor, Thermal Vision, Smoke Grenade

This short and snappy build excels at attacking at speed and contains weapons, gadgets, and specializations that will help you disappear from conflict as quickly as you arrive. The grappling hook will help you soar to the tops of nearby buildings to escape confrontation, while the V9S will unload devastating damage, quickly. The gadgets chosen will help you remain undetected and, combined with your rapid speed, the smoke grenade can aid in getting out of a sticky situation.

Specializations

Cloaking Device

Evasive Dash

Grappling Hook

Weapons

Assassin’s Dagger

.30-06 Sniper

LH1

M11

Sawed-off Shotgun

Sword

V9S

Gadgets

Breaching Charge

Flashbang

Frag Grenade

Gas Grenade

Glitch Grenade

Goo Grenade

Incendiary Grenade

Proximity Sensor

Smoke Grenade

Stun Gun

Thermal Vision

The Finals medium build class

The best build for The Finals medium build class is:

Specialization – Healing Beam

Weapon – AKM

Gadgets – Tracking Dart, APS Turret, Zipline

The Finals medium build class specializes in detecting nearby enemies, whilst providing survivability via healing abilities. This starter class is the only one available for your first round in The Finals, and a firm favorite of ours due to its combination of support and damage capabilities.

Specializations

Healing Beam

Recon Senses

Guardian Turret

Weapons

AKM

Pump-Action Grenade Launcher

R.357

Repeater

Riot Shield

Gadgets

APS Turret

Defibrillator

Explosive Mine

Flashbang

Frag Grenade

Gas Mine

Gas Grenade

Goo Grenade

Glitch Trap

Incendiary Grenade

Jump Pad

Night Vision

Sonar Grenade

Tracking Dart

Zipline

The Finals heavy build class

The best build for The Finals heavy build class is:

Specialization – Goo Gun

Weapon – Sledgehammer

Gadgets – Explosive Mine, Flashbang, Barricade

If you’re the type of player who prefers to stay on the objective, defending key areas and you need the bulk and strength to back that up, the heavy build class is for you. Our best build for the heavy build relies on nothing but destruction, and the Goo Gun will help slow the enemy down when they get anywhere near your prized objective. The barricade will keep your opposition away, while the flashbang blinds and confuses them into stumbling away bewildered.

Specializations

Charge N Slam

Goo Gun

Mesh Shield

Weapons

Flamethrower

M32 Grenade Launcher

M60

SA1216

Sledgehammer

Gadgets

Barricade

C4

Dome Shield

Explosive Mine

Frag Grenade

Flashbang

Gas Grenade

Goo Grenade

Incendiary Grenade

Night Vision

RPG-7

That's everything we've got so far on The Finals classes and their unique specializations, weapons, and gadgets.