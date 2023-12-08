The Finals battle pass rewards

What is in The Finals battle pass? Success in The Finals can be earned with fortitude, precision, and teamwork. Looking great in The Finals can be earned with cosmetics from the battle pass. It’s simple, really, but what can you expect to earn in The Finals battle pass? There are premium and free items that range from cool to the downright bizarre.

The Finals release date snuck up on everyone, but now that it’s here, you have no time to spare in gathering your best The Finals weapons, sorting out your best The Finals loadouts, and decking out your The Finals classes to look as menacing, or silly, as possible. Here’s everything you can earn from The Finals battle pass.

The Finals battle pass

There are 96 levels to The Finals Season 1 battle pass, with 26 of these tiers being available for free. The battle pass costs 1150 Multibucks, which is the equivalent of $9.99 / £8.39.

Here is everything included in The Finals Season 1 battle pass:

Level Reward Tier 1 Flowery Speech (emoticon) Free 2 Jackpot Juggle (animation) Premium 3 Multibucks Premium 4 Nevermore Encore (spray) Free 5 Let’s Rock ‘N’ Roll (sound) Premium 6 Street Grooves (emote) Free 7 Multibucks Premium 8 Rockabilly (skin) Premium 9 Sparkle Sparkle (sticker) Free 10 Diamonds Diamonds (R .357) Premium 11 Chamber Check (animation) Premium 12 Multibucks Premium 13 Diamonds Diamonds (Goo Gun) Premium 14 Bling Bling (charm) Premium 15 Ammo Audit (animation) Premium 16 Diamonds Diamonds (V9S) Free 17 Punchline Pop-Up (emoticon) Premium 18 Volpe Dataglove (charm) Free 19 Multibucks Premium 20 Shadow Boxer (emote) Premium 21 Volpe Virtual (sticker) Free 22 Challenge Accepted (sound) Premium 23 Multibucks Premium 24 Volpe Haptic Jab (skin) Premium 25 Amped Assertion (sound) Premium 26 Airwave Anthem (emoticon) Premium 27 Multibucks Free 28 Hair (cosmetic) Premium 29 Glam Grease (cosmetic) Premium 30 Multibucks Premium 31 Rock On (gesture) Free 32 Riff Wrecker (Sledgehammer) Premium 33 Slick Stoppie (charm) Premium 34 Holtow Approved (spray) Free 35 Multibucks Premium 36 Claim Victory (emote) Premium 37 Playing With Fire (emote) Free 38 Holtow Inspired (sticker) Premium 39 Multibucks Free 40 Holtow Coverage (cosmetic) Premium 41 Virtually All In (spray) Premium 42 Easy Money (sound) Free 43 Multibucks Premium 44 Roll The Dice (emote) Premium 45 No-Tell Specs (cosmetic) Free 46 Multibucks Premium 47 Die Happy (charm) Premium 48 Mini Roulette (Lewis Gun) Premium 49 Easy Come, Easy Go (emoticon) Premium 50 Multibucks Premium 51 Ante-Dote (charm) Premium 52 House-Edge Visor (cosmetic) Premium 53 Chip In (sticker) Free 54 Ace Offensive (spray) Premium 55 Multibucks Premium 56 52 Pickup (Throwing Knives) Free 57 Break Up (emoticon) Premium 58 Bouquet Bash (emote) Premium 59 ‘Til Death Do Us Part (sound) Free 60 Boutonniere Boom (SH1900) Premium 61 Romance Rift (sticker) Premium 62 Engaged In Battle (cosmetic) Free 63 Multibucks Premium 64 Vow Warrior (skin) Premium 65 Arena Invader (emoticon) Premium 66 Small Encounters (charm) Free 67 Multibucks Premium 68 Stranger Danger (sticker) Premium 69 SETI Stepper (Jump Pad) Premium 70 Multibucks Free 71 Moomentus Liftoff (sticker) Premium 72 Beam Bye-Bye (emote) Premium 73 Peaceful Arrival (sticker) Premium 74 Cosmic Blessing (emote) Free 75 Multibucks Premium 76 Harvest Hoax (spray) Premium 77 Martian Greeting (Frag Grenade) Premium 78 Multibucks Premium 79 We Come In Peace (sound) Free 80 Captain Saucerian (skin) Premium 81 Flat-Tastic Fob (charm) Free 82 Multibucks Premium 83 Truth-Tunnel Jumper (cosmetic) Premium 84 Fact Foiler (cosmetic) Premium 85 Multibucks Free 86 Debate Deflater (emote) Premium 87 Disc Of Dispute (spray) Premium 88 Tinfoil Takedown (Goo Gun) Premium 89 Ruffled Feathers (emoticon) Premium 90 Crow’s Memory (R .357) Premium 91 Multibucks Free 92 Shadow Flock (spray) Premium 93 Runny Shadow (cosmetic) Premium 94 Hot-Handed (emote) Premium 95 Cash Crow (pet) Free 96 Odilia, the Trickster (skin) Premium

There are a fair few items available in the free track of the battle pass, but, as you can see, the main chunk of rewards only comes with the premium purchase. If you’ve yet to dip your toe into the world of The Finals, check out The Finals system requirements and the best The Finals settings so you get the best experience possible.