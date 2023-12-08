The Finals battle pass rewards

What is in The Finals battle pass? Success in The Finals can be earned with fortitude, precision, and teamwork. Looking great in The Finals can be earned with cosmetics from the battle pass. It’s simple, really, but what can you expect to earn in The Finals battle pass? There are premium and free items that range from cool to the downright bizarre.
The Finals release date snuck up on everyone, but now that it’s here, you have no time to spare in gathering your best The Finals weapons, sorting out your best The Finals loadouts, and decking out your The Finals classes to look as menacing, or silly, as possible. Here’s everything you can earn from The Finals battle pass.
The Finals battle pass
There are 96 levels to The Finals Season 1 battle pass, with 26 of these tiers being available for free. The battle pass costs 1150 Multibucks, which is the equivalent of $9.99 / £8.39.
Here is everything included in The Finals Season 1 battle pass:
|Level
|Reward
|Tier
|1
|Flowery Speech (emoticon)
|Free
|2
|Jackpot Juggle (animation)
|Premium
|3
|Multibucks
|Premium
|4
|Nevermore Encore (spray)
|Free
|5
|Let’s Rock ‘N’ Roll (sound)
|Premium
|6
|Street Grooves (emote)
|Free
|7
|Multibucks
|Premium
|8
|Rockabilly (skin)
|Premium
|9
|Sparkle Sparkle (sticker)
|Free
|10
|Diamonds Diamonds (R .357)
|Premium
|11
|Chamber Check (animation)
|Premium
|12
|Multibucks
|Premium
|13
|Diamonds Diamonds (Goo Gun)
|Premium
|14
|Bling Bling (charm)
|Premium
|15
|Ammo Audit (animation)
|Premium
|16
|Diamonds Diamonds (V9S)
|Free
|17
|Punchline Pop-Up (emoticon)
|Premium
|18
|Volpe Dataglove (charm)
|Free
|19
|Multibucks
|Premium
|20
|Shadow Boxer (emote)
|Premium
|21
|Volpe Virtual (sticker)
|Free
|22
|Challenge Accepted (sound)
|Premium
|23
|Multibucks
|Premium
|24
|Volpe Haptic Jab (skin)
|Premium
|25
|Amped Assertion (sound)
|Premium
|26
|Airwave Anthem (emoticon)
|Premium
|27
|Multibucks
|Free
|28
|Hair (cosmetic)
|Premium
|29
|Glam Grease (cosmetic)
|Premium
|30
|Multibucks
|Premium
|31
|Rock On (gesture)
|Free
|32
|Riff Wrecker (Sledgehammer)
|Premium
|33
|Slick Stoppie (charm)
|Premium
|34
|Holtow Approved (spray)
|Free
|35
|Multibucks
|Premium
|36
|Claim Victory (emote)
|Premium
|37
|Playing With Fire (emote)
|Free
|38
|Holtow Inspired (sticker)
|Premium
|39
|Multibucks
|Free
|40
|Holtow Coverage (cosmetic)
|Premium
|41
|Virtually All In (spray)
|Premium
|42
|Easy Money (sound)
|Free
|43
|Multibucks
|Premium
|44
|Roll The Dice (emote)
|Premium
|45
|No-Tell Specs (cosmetic)
|Free
|46
|Multibucks
|Premium
|47
|Die Happy (charm)
|Premium
|48
|Mini Roulette (Lewis Gun)
|Premium
|49
|Easy Come, Easy Go (emoticon)
|Premium
|50
|Multibucks
|Premium
|51
|Ante-Dote (charm)
|Premium
|52
|House-Edge Visor (cosmetic)
|Premium
|53
|Chip In (sticker)
|Free
|54
|Ace Offensive (spray)
|Premium
|55
|Multibucks
|Premium
|56
|52 Pickup (Throwing Knives)
|Free
|57
|Break Up (emoticon)
|Premium
|58
|Bouquet Bash (emote)
|Premium
|59
|‘Til Death Do Us Part (sound)
|Free
|60
|Boutonniere Boom (SH1900)
|Premium
|61
|Romance Rift (sticker)
|Premium
|62
|Engaged In Battle (cosmetic)
|Free
|63
|Multibucks
|Premium
|64
|Vow Warrior (skin)
|Premium
|65
|Arena Invader (emoticon)
|Premium
|66
|Small Encounters (charm)
|Free
|67
|Multibucks
|Premium
|68
|Stranger Danger (sticker)
|Premium
|69
|SETI Stepper (Jump Pad)
|Premium
|70
|Multibucks
|Free
|71
|Moomentus Liftoff (sticker)
|Premium
|72
|Beam Bye-Bye (emote)
|Premium
|73
|Peaceful Arrival (sticker)
|Premium
|74
|Cosmic Blessing (emote)
|Free
|75
|Multibucks
|Premium
|76
|Harvest Hoax (spray)
|Premium
|77
|Martian Greeting (Frag Grenade)
|Premium
|78
|Multibucks
|Premium
|79
|We Come In Peace (sound)
|Free
|80
|Captain Saucerian (skin)
|Premium
|81
|Flat-Tastic Fob (charm)
|Free
|82
|Multibucks
|Premium
|83
|Truth-Tunnel Jumper (cosmetic)
|Premium
|84
|Fact Foiler (cosmetic)
|Premium
|85
|Multibucks
|Free
|86
|Debate Deflater (emote)
|Premium
|87
|Disc Of Dispute (spray)
|Premium
|88
|Tinfoil Takedown (Goo Gun)
|Premium
|89
|Ruffled Feathers (emoticon)
|Premium
|90
|Crow’s Memory (R .357)
|Premium
|91
|Multibucks
|Free
|92
|Shadow Flock (spray)
|Premium
|93
|Runny Shadow (cosmetic)
|Premium
|94
|Hot-Handed (emote)
|Premium
|95
|Cash Crow (pet)
|Free
|96
|Odilia, the Trickster (skin)
|Premium
There are a fair few items available in the free track of the battle pass, but, as you can see, the main chunk of rewards only comes with the premium purchase. If you’ve yet to dip your toe into the world of The Finals, check out The Finals system requirements and the best The Finals settings so you get the best experience possible.