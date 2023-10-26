Does The Finals have cross progression? Competing in the arena has its positives; you play for fame and fortune, the adoration of the fans, and of course, a slew of beautiful cosmetic items. Are these rewards transferable, though, and if you earn something on your PC, can you use it on your console?

With The Finals finally being unleashed, many wonder if their unlocks will be available across all platforms – The Finals open beta is in full swing, and players are already hard at work dominating their opponents and earning the best items. Now that we know about The Finals crossplay, it’s time to find out if it also has cross progression.

Does The Finals have cross progression?

Yes, The Finals does have cross progression – if you launch the game on a console, you’ll receive a prompt to connect your account to your Embark ID, which you can find in the PC client.

Once the accounts are connected, anything you earn on either PC or console will be available everywhere. If you skip the connect prompt, your accounts will be deemed separate and will not benefit from the cross progression system.

Currently, the rewards from the closed and open betas will not show on platforms other than the one you earned them on, but Embark is aware of this error and promises to fix it before the game’s full release.

The Finals, with its destructible environment and light building mechanics, looks to bring a fresh take on the FPS genre, but if you can’t wait to jump into the arena with your friends, we have a list of the best battle royale games here. As always, make sure you check on The Finals system requirements so you know if your PC is up to the task come the full release.