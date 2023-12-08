What are the best The Finals crosshairs? Crosshairs are one of the most important things to consider when embarking on your FPS career, especially when the stakes are as high as they are in The Finals. The right crosshairs could make all the difference between winning and losing.

It’s hard to say what the best crosshairs look like, as it mostly comes down to personal preference. The most important tip is something that is clear on the FPS game‘s maps, with a common parallel among professional FPS players being a color that stands out, usually blue or green. That said, The Finals maps are pretty bright themselves, so you might want to play around with what works best using our The Finals best crosshair settings and guidance below.

The best The Finals crosshairs

As we mention above, the best crosshairs are usually those that stand out, often a black outline on a bright color. We list some of the best The Finals crosshair settings we’ve found so far below:

Green and black crosshairs

Width: 5

5 Outline Width: 5

5 Red: 0

0 Green: 255

255 Blue: 0

0 Red Outline: 0

0 Green Outline: 0

0 Blue Outline: 0

0 Center Dot: On

On Center Dot radius: 10

10 Opacity: 100

Transparent aqua crosshairs

Width: 5

5 Outline Width: 3

3 Red: 0

0 Green: 255

255 Blue: 255

255 Red Outline: 0

0 Green Outline: 0

0 Blue Outline: 0

0 Center Dot: On

On Center Dot radius: 12

12 Opacity: 69

Slight transparency reduces how much your crosshairs stand out, but they also allow you to see exactly where you’re aiming, so we think this option is better than no dot for a combination of accuracy and clear view of your target.

Red crosshairs

Width: 5

5 Outline Width: 3

3 Red: 255

255 Green: 0

0 Blue: 0

0 Red Outline: 255

255 Green Outline: 255

255 Blue Outline: 255

255 Center Dot: On

On Center Dot radius: 8

8 Opacity: 100

White and black crosshairs

Width: 4

4 Outline Width: 5

5 Red: 255

255 Green: 255

255 Blue: 255

255 Red Outline: 0

0 Green Outline: 0

0 Blue Outline: 0

0 Center Dot: On

On Center Dot radius: 9

9 Opacity: 100

You can always tweak the above crosshairs to your own preference, for example if you’d prefer a yellow crosshair or no dot. We’ve kept the dot in all of our best The Finals crosshairs by choice though, as this considerably improves your accuracy.

How to change your The Finals crosshairs

The process to customize your The Finals crosshairs is very intuitive, and it’s incredibly simple to play around with the basic settings until your find something you like. Just head to ‘Settings’, ‘Gameplay’, and scroll to the ‘Crosshair’ section.

From here, you can tweak each of the settings, from the color to the outline, the crosshair opacity, and whether you want a dot or not. Each change you make will appear in the preview to the right hand side of the screen.

Sadly, there is no option to preview your crosshairs on different The Finals maps, so you’ll have to take them out for a test run to see how they fare.

With the best The Finals crosshairs for you, you should no problem spotting and taking out your enemy before they have a chance to bank that cash. And since you’re going to be on a winning streak with this guidance, make sure you’re familiar with the latest The Finals battle pass rewards and The Finals Twitch drops, and show off your winnings to your adoring audience.