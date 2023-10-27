Are The Finals servers down? Error 500 explained

Are The Finals servers down? The Finals open beta is here, introducing an unexpected influx of ‘Contestants’ all hoping to reach the finals of this fictional game show. Along with the chaos of the gameplay itself, it seems this has also brought some chaos to the game’s servers.

The Finals is considered to be one of the best upcoming games thanks to its Fortnite-like aesthetic, frenzied gameplay, and Valorant-style combat. When The Finals open beta launched on October 26, 2023, it was met with an influx of players wanting to get in on the action – not just because of The Finals beta rewards available, but because of its unrivaled multiplayer experience. This level of popularity naturally brings the risk of server issues, so here are The Finals server status details right now, and how to fix The Finals login error 500.

Are The Finals servers down?

The Finals is currently experiencing some issues due to the overwhelming popularity of the game’s open beta. In an announcement on October 27, Embark Studios revealed that server capacity limits have been reached, and they are working on increasing the limit.

In Embark Studios’ Twitter statement, the team recognizes a “wild 24 hours” following the launch of the open beta, and that they are putting a “temporary login queue” in place as they work to expand the game’s server capacity.

What is The Finals fatal error 500 code?

The error code most Contestants seem to be experiencing right now is The Finals login error 500, which appears in the form of a Windows notification before the game can even launch. Given that the game is unavailable in this form, you can’t even jump into training mode to work on your aim. This error code appears when The Finals login queue reaches capacity.

The Finals login error 500 fix

Unfortunately, there’s no fix for The Finals login error 500 that players can address directly as the servers have reached their limits. Since the error code doesn’t even let the game load, we recommend waiting a few minutes before attempting to boot the game up again.

Though the servers have hit their limits, that doesn’t necessarily mean you can’t get in. If you wait enough time, you may be able to claim a spot when enough players leave the server. When we were greeted with the fatal error 500 code, we managed to get into the game by waiting a few minutes, so don’t give up hope.

If you’re having trouble, we hope you overcome The Finals server issues and get into the chaotic action soon. In the meantime, why not try out some of the other best free PC games available right now, including similar multiplayer games and FPS games. Or you could always watch someone else stream the game and pick up some The Finals Twitch drops for when you get back online.