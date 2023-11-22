The Finals release date window, gameplay, and latest news

What is The Finals release date? There’s something special about game shows that makes them so appealing to watch and participate in. The Finals captures the feeling of being on the verge of winning large sums of cash, except instead of answering boring trivia questions, you get to turn other contestants into dust with an array of high-tech weaponry.

In this free PC game, players enter The Finals as a contestant ready to pummel other players into the ground. The environment in the FPS game is completely destructible, opening up a host of strategies to use against rival squads. Judging by the popularity of The Finals beta, this game looks like it’s going to become one of the hottest upcoming PC games. Here’s what we know about The Finals release date so far, including information about the gameplay, battle pass, and more.

The Finals release date window

The Finals release date is Q4 2023 on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. Aside from some technical difficulties with the servers, The Finals went through two successful beta periods. Based on the beta feedback, we expect The Finals’ release date to land in early December 2023.

This release date information comes from Nexon’s Q3 2023 investor presentation published on November 9, 2023. Over the past two weeks, PC players on Reddit have received scheduled download notifications from Steam showing an update for November 25. There have been some theories that suggest this could become the preload date for The Finals, but nothing has been confirmed by the publisher just yet.

Nexon has revealed game announcements at Geoff Keighley’s events in the past, so there’s a possibility The Finals’ release date will be unveiled at The Game Awards 2023 on December 7.

The Finals gameplay

The Finals pits 9-12 players together in one arena to fight for massive sums of money, more specifically $20,000 in Quick Cash and $40,000 in Bank It. The former game mode features just nine players, whereas the latter bumps the player count up to 12. Players are divided into teams of three, so it’s worth assembling a squad of friends to give yourself a better chance at winning.

Each map is stocked with golden boxes, also known as Vaults. These boxes can’t be opened in the middle of combat, instead, you must bring them to specific extraction points to deposit the money into your account. Be warned, there’s a timer on each extraction point, allowing rival teams to swoop in and claim the money before the timer ends. As soon as you try to use an extraction point, every other team receives an alert to tell them what you’re up to. Be prepared to protect your extraction point to ensure the money lands in your bank account.

Both game modes feature unlimited respawns, and it’s possible to revive downed players if you catch them before they bleed out. If your entire squad gets killed, you may have to wait up to 30 seconds before you’re able to respawn again. Keep an eye out for the best The Finals weapons to gun down anyone who stands in your way.

The Finals builds and loadouts

Before jumping into a match, you’re tasked with creating a build and loadout. Each build features a unique specialization and gadgets, so you’re going to want to strategize with your squad to ensure your abilities synergize with each other.

Depending on your play style, it’s worth experimenting with The Finals classes to see what type of build gives your team the biggest advantage on the battlefield. While players have the option to pick between three types of build, it’s the specializations and gadgets that make the largest impact during combat.

The Finals battle pass and contracts

The beta of The Finals included a short battle pass that only went up to level 16. We’re going to take an educated guess and assume a longer battle pass will be available when the full game launches.

Here are some of the items you can expect from The Finals battle pass:

Weapon skins

Weapon charms

Stickers

Sprays

To earn the battle pass items, you need to complete daily, weekly, and seasonal contracts for experience points. During the beta, there were six daily contracts alongside three bonus contracts.

Here are some examples of The Finals contracts:

Blaze Baringer: Damage an opponent with fire (500 XP)

Daily Decimator: Deal 3,500 damage to opponents (500 XP)

Treasury Team: Complete five successful cashouts with your team (500 XP)

That’s all there is to know about The Finals release date right now but stay tuned to this page as the game could be released at any moment during the next month or so. Until then, why not take a look at The Finals system requirements to see if your machine can handle this multiplayer game. We also have a The Finals crossplay guide if you’re wondering if you can team up with your console mates.