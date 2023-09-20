What is The First Descendant maintenance schedule? The Nexon co-op looter shooter took everyone by surprise with incredible numbers during the first day of its open beta. Perhaps that’s part of the reason The First Descendant scheduled server downtime has kicked in. Gotta keep those servers looking healthy when they’re flooded with players.

If you’re looking to get your fix in the popular third-person co-op game, you need to play around the maintenance schedule as the First Descendant open beta only lasts a week. Here’s everything we know about The First Descendant maintenance schedule, including when the servers are set to go down and for how long. Luckily, depending on your time zone, Nexon has been pretty considerate with the timing, so hopefully you won’t miss out too much.

The First Descendant maintenance schedule

Here is the planned The First Descendant maintenance schedule:

US Maintenance: Wednesday, September 20 – 01:00 to 03:00 PT / 06:00 to 08:00 ET

Wednesday, September 20 – 01:00 to 03:00 PT / 06:00 to 08:00 ET EU Maintenance: Wednesday, September 20 – 09:00 to 11:00 BST.

There’s no more maintenance planned during the beta, but that could change if the servers continue to be slammed, so we’ll keep an eye on things for you. Otherwise, you still have time to unlock The First Descendant characters, kit up, and dive into battle to make sure you pick up all of those open beta rewards.

Of course, there will be more scheduled maintenance when the First Descendant release date finally arrives. While you’re waiting for servers to come back online, take a look at some of the best PC games around right now. If you’re low on cash, check out our favorite free PC games list, it won’t cost you a dime to try them out.