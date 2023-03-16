All Last of Us Firefly Pendants locations

Looking for the locations of all The Last of Us Firefly Pendants? We’ve got your back. The Fireflies are a militia faction that Joel and Ellie are searching for in The Last of Us. Along the way, you’ll find mementos and keepsakes of organization members that have met an untimely end.

There are 30 Firefly Pendants for you to find in The Last of Us, and if you manage to loot them all, you’ll earn the ‘Look For The Light’ achievement. Apart from these, you can also acquire other collectibles and utility functions, such as training manuals, workbench tools, and safe code combinations. In any case, here’s our The Last of Us Firefly Pendants guide to help you obtain all 30 of these mementos.

The Last of Us Firefly Pendant locations

The Last of Us Firefly Pendants are very small objects that are quite hard to spot. If they’re on the ground, you can pick them up by pressing the interact button once you see the Firefly icon. However, if they’re hanging from trees or lampposts, you’ll have to shoot them or throw an object, such as a bottle or brick, to get them to fall.

Our The Last of Us Firefly Pendants guide enumerates these collectibles in order (i.e., chapter name and location). If you miss any, you can replay that section via the Chapter Select function. The first one you discover nets you the ‘Fallen Firefly’ achievement. Moreover, if you obtain all of them, you’ll receive the ‘Look for the Light’ achievement.

Quarantine Zone Firefly Pendants

Firefly Pendant #1

Name: Vigil

Chapter/Scene: Beyond the Wall

Location: The first Firefly Pendant in The Last of Us is found early in this section. Joel will use a ladder to enter a ruined house. Check the mattress in one of the bedrooms to find this item.

Firefly Pendant #2

Name: Glueck

Chapter/Scene: Beyond the Wall

Location: A bit later, Joel will bring a plank to Tess so the duo can cross the gap inside a building. After exiting said building, continue to the next yard and you’ll spot a tree. The pendant is hanging from a branch.

Firefly Pendant #3

Name: Liu

Chapter/Scene: The Cargo

Location: After Ellie joins Joel, you’ll reach a street with several dead bodies. One of them is propped up next to a couple of newspaper stands. The item is on the ground right beside the poor chap.

The Outskirts Firefly Pendants

Firefly Pendant #4

Name: Lenz

Chapter/Scene: Downtown

Location: Go through the level normally until you reach the Goldstone Building. Before entering it, check the branch of a tree near the entrance plaque.

Firefly Pendant #5

Name: Kiper

Chapter/Scene: Museum

Location: Upon entering the museum, you’ll notice a rampway made of debris. Before exiting this area, shimmy across the gap and open the display case.

Firefly Pendant #6

Name: Davidson

Chapter/Scene: Capitol Building

Location: Later, Joel and Ellie will arrive at a street leading to the Capitol Building. Instead of entering it, check the gazebo. You should see the Firefly icon pop up, allowing Joel to scoop up the item from the water.

Firefly Pendant #7

Name: Jirang

Chapter/Scene: Capitol Building

Location: For this The Last of Us Firefly Pendant, you’ll have to proceed further into the level until Joel and Ellie reach a flooded tunnel. Instead of hopping off to the right, take a look at the left-hand path where Ellie is. Dive underwater and swim through the gap, then grab this from the shelf.

Bill’s Town Firefly Pendants

Firefly Pendant #8

Name: Wang

Chapter/Scene: The Woods

Location: In this chapter, Joel will boost Ellie so she can open the gate. Turn right at the main street and pick this up from the roof of the van. One of the safe code combinations is also nearby.

Firefly Pendant #9

Name: Vincent

Chapter/Scene: Safehouse

Location: In this section, Bill will lead you out of the bar. On one end of the street, you’ll notice a lamppost where this pendant is hanging. Be forewarned that several infected will also spawn once you get close or if you make a lot of noise.

Firefly Pendant #10

Name: Mrozik

Chapter/Scene: Graveyard

Location: Later in this chapter, you’ll reach an abandoned subdivision that’s crawling with Runners and Clickers. Head to the house made of red bricks and take a look inside the first-floor bathroom.

Firefly Pendant #11

Name: Risk

Chapter/Scene: Alone and Forsaken

Location: A bit later in this chapter, Joel and Ellie will reach a military outpost next to a library. Head to the back alley past the library and you’ll find this behind a shelf.

Firefly Pendant #12

Name: Reed

Chapter/Scene: Hotel Lobby

Location: Joel and Ellie will get separated partway through this section, though they’ll eventually get reunited (with Ellie saving Joel from a thug). As you advance further, take a look in the women’s bathroom. You can pick this up from one of the cubicles.

Firefly Pendant #13

Name: Rios

Chapter/Scene: Escape the City

Location: As you attempt to escape with Henry and Sam, the former will open the door to an office. Before entering it, check the bathroom to your left. This item is on the toilet.

The Suburbs Firefly Pendants

Firefly Pendant #14

Name: Scheffler

Chapter/Scene: Sewers

Location: At the start of this chapter, you’ll see a shipwreck. Explore the hold and you’ll find this next to a rusted barrel.

Firefly Pendant #15

Name: Righetti

Chapter/Scene: Sewers

Location: When you enter the sewer grate, take a look at the right-hand side. You should see a crawlspace with water flowing out of it. Go through this passage and grab the item held by the skeleton.

Firefly Pendant #16

Name: Fuentes

Chapter/Scene: Sewers

Location: Eventually, the group will reach a large chamber that’s flooded, and Joel is the only one who can help them cross. Swim to the submerged car and dive underwater. You can get this collectible next to the submerged car’s hood.

Firefly Pendant #17

Name: White

Chapter/Scene: Suburbs

Location: The group will arrive at a quaint subdivision that’s been abandoned. At the end of the street, you’ll see a couple of dogs that are fighting. There’s a tree nearby that has this pendant hanging off one of the branches.

Tommy’s Dam Firefly Pendants

Firefly Pendant #18

Name: Oliviero

Chapter/Scene: Hydroelectric Dam

Location: Joel and Tommy will get reunited during this chapter, and you’ll be taken on a tour of the facility. Once you reach the turbine area, check downstairs and enter the small room. This collectible is to the left of one of the smaller turbines.

Firefly Pendant #19

Name: Brent Pino

Chapter/Scene: Ranch

Location: Later in the chapter, Joel and Tommy will be out searching for Ellie, eventually arriving at a ranch. Make your way to the living room at the back, the one with the mounted deer and model ship display. This pendant is on the desk to your left.

The University Firefly Pendants

Firefly Pendant #20

Name: Hope Pino

Chapter/Scene: Go Big Horns

Location: Continue along the main path inside the campus, just past the barbed wire and steps. To your right, you’ll see a tree in front of a barred gate. You can shoot/dislodge the pendant off the branches.

Firefly Pendant #21

Name: Rohner

Chapter/Scene: Go Big Horns

Location: Eventually, Joel will lead Ellie and their horse past a metal gate. Past that is the campus square. To your right, you’ll notice a dorm with broken windows. Climb up the dumpster and enter it so you can pick up the item from a desk.

Firefly Pendant #22

Name: Warren

Chapter/Scene: Go Big Horns

Location: Shortly thereafter, Joel will drop down a dank basement that’s filled with Runners, Clickers, and a Bloater. As far as we can tell, this particular The Last of Us Firefly Pendant only drops upon killing the Bloater. You can either pump it full of lead with the Shotgun or burn it to a crisp with the Flamethrower. Just watch out for the other infected that will get alerted, too.

Firefly Pendant #23

Name: Griggs

Chapter/Scene: Go Big Horns

Location: Near the end of this particular section, you’ll reach a square with FEDRA tents. Make your way to the far-left area. One of the tents has this collectible.

Firefly Pendant #24

Name: Hickman

Chapter/Scene: Science Building

Location: Eventually, you’ll make your way to a lab where monkeys will scurry away. Take a look at the back of the shelf in the far-right corner.

Lakeside Resort Firefly Pendants

Firefly Pendant #25

Name: Kristof

Chapter/Scene: The Hunt

Location: In this chapter, you’ll control Ellie, and she’ll meet a man named David. After the two escape from the infected, you’ll enter a factory that, to no one’s surprise, still has a lot of these creatures. David will ask Ellie to grab the ladder, boosting her up the walkway. As you make your way around it, you’ll spot a room to the left, right across from where the ladder is. Just watch out for the Clicker here.

Firefly Pendant #26

Name: Braun

Chapter/Scene: Cabin Resort

Location: In this section, Ellie is being hounded by several thugs. After the horse gets shot, you’ll reach a house. Exit the house and look to the right to find a gazebo. The pendant is on a bench.

Bus Depot Firefly Pendants

Firefly Pendant #27

Name: Perich

Chapter/Scene: Highway Exit

Location: At the start of this chapter, you’ll be on a freeway. Follow the ramp and look to your left. This collectible is behind a car next to some orange barriers.

Firefly Pendant #28

Name: Natalie Hoo

Chapter/Scene: Highway Exit

Location: This particular The Last of Us Firefly Pendant can be found after the scene where Joel and Ellie pet the giraffe. You’ll soon reach an open area with several tents (one of which has a workbench tool upgrade). The pendant is hanging from the nearby floodlight.

Firefly Pendant #29

Name: Nicole Hoo

Chapter/Scene: Highway Exit

Location: Before you reach the Underground Tunnel section (which is swarming with infected), you’ll spot a blue bus to your left. Check the other side of the bus and pick this up from the ground.

The Firefly Lab Firefly Pendants

Firefly Pendant #30

Name: Stewart-Seume

Chapter/Scene: Hospital

Location: The final Firefly Pendant in The Last of Us can be found in the hospital where you’ll deal with several troops. Upon reaching the west wing and exiting the staircase, you’ll notice a nurse’s desk. There’s a room (‘605’) that you can unlock with a Shiv. Inside, you’ll discover this collectible, along with a bunch of ammo and materials.

Even when you know each of The Last of Us Firefly Pendant locations, they can be difficult to notice in-game, so always be keeping one eye out for something shiny. Once you've clocked everything and got the achievement for your troubles,