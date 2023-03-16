The Last of Us safe codes and locations

The Last of Us safe codes provide you with the right combinations to open a particular repository. Each code consists of three numbers, which you can input in a nearby safe. Once you’ve keyed in the correct code, you’ll find goodies, such as parts/gears for weapons, supplies for passive buffs, and, in one particular instance, a Training Manual.

You’ll need to take advantage of everything you can in order to survive the unforgiving world of The Last of Us, so ransacking every safe you come across is a must. Likewise, do take note that unlocking all of these containers nets you the ‘Sticky Fingers’ achievement. Here is our The Last of Us safe codes guide to help you locate all of these combinations so you can grab more resources.

The Last of Us safe code locations

Here is a list detailing every safe in The Last of Us, where to find the combination, and what that combination is. It’s worth noting that even if you know the combination, you must find the physical numbers in the game in order to open the safe.

Safe code #1: The Outskirts – Downtown

Code location: As you explore Goldstone Building, the trio of Joel, Tess, and Ellie will end up in a subway area that’s crawling with Runners and Clickers. Head to the store to your left and check the drawer behind the counter.

As you explore Goldstone Building, the trio of Joel, Tess, and Ellie will end up in a subway area that’s crawling with Runners and Clickers. Head to the store to your left and check the drawer behind the counter. Combination: 03-43-78

03-43-78 Safe location: Go to the store that’s directly opposite where you found the note. The safe is behind the counter.

Safe code #2: Bill’s Town – The Woods

Code location: For this particular safe code in The Last of Us, you’ll want to go through the chapter normally until you reach a metal gate. Joel will boost Ellie so she can open it. Head to the right and you’ll see a barricade with a warning written on it. The note is fastened to the barbed wire.

For this particular safe code in The Last of Us, you’ll want to go through the chapter normally until you reach a metal gate. Joel will boost Ellie so she can open it. Head to the right and you’ll see a barricade with a warning written on it. The note is fastened to the barbed wire. Combination: 05-17-21

05-17-21 Safe location: Turn around and you should see an evacuation sign board. The safe is right next to the pickup truck.

Safe code #3: Pittsburgh – Hotel Lobby

Code location: Once you reach the lobby of the hotel, grab the ladder and use it to climb to the second-floor landing. However, before you go up the steps, you’ll want to shimmy across the gap. The document is inside a briefcase.

Once you reach the lobby of the hotel, grab the ladder and use it to climb to the second-floor landing. However, before you go up the steps, you’ll want to shimmy across the gap. The document is inside a briefcase. Combination: 22-10-56

22-10-56 Safe location: Jump back down to the ground floor and take a look behind the check-in counter. Once you open it, you’ll find the Reinforcement training manual (i.e., shiv upgrade). You can learn more about these upgrades in our training manuals guide.

Safe code #4: The Suburbs – Suburbs

Code location: The final safe code in The Last of Us can be found once you arrive at the abandoned subdivision. At the end of the street, you’ll see a couple of dogs fighting next to an old house. Go to the top floor of the house and you’ll find the code written in a book of matches.

The final safe code in The Last of Us can be found once you arrive at the abandoned subdivision. At the end of the street, you’ll see a couple of dogs fighting next to an old house. Go to the top floor of the house and you’ll find the code written in a book of matches. Combination: 08-21-36

08-21-36 Safe location: Make your way back down to the second floor and check the master’s bedroom. The safe is inside a cabinet.

Now that you know each of The Last of US safe codes, and where to find them, you'll be ready for anything the hordes of infected can throw at you.