The Last of Us PC not of “Naughty Dog quality,” more patches promised

After The Last of Us PC port launched on Steam and the Epic Games Store in an unpolished state with crashes, shader issues, and video RAM problems all over the place, series developer Naughty Dog issues a statement on the release and outlines how it plans to improve the stability and issues currently plaguing the PlayStation action-adventure game alongside co-developer Iron Galaxy.

Since it was released, The Last of Us building shaders and glitch issues have soured the PC rerelease of one of Naughty Dog’s most beloved games, and the developer has taken to Twitter to offer up a statement on the matter, while outlining exactly what it plans to do to resolve many of the ongoing issues. The Last of Us is still Steam Deck compatible though, even if it has many of the same problems.

“The Last of Us Part I PC players: We know some of you have not experienced the Naughty Dog quality you expected. Our team is working hard to resolve issues currently preventing some of you from experiencing the game to ensure it reaches the quality level you expect and deserve,” Naughty Dog says.

“A hotfix addressing jittering on mouse-controlled camera movement, some crashes, and more for The Last of Us Part I on PC is slated for Tuesday,” it adds. “A larger patch with additional fixes will be deployed later in the week.”

That’s Tuesday, April 4, with the extra fixes arriving by Sunday, April 9. Naughty Dog also advises that you update your Nvidia, AMD, and Intel graphics drivers to their latest versions as well. Plenty of players have been reporting problems with the PS5 port, and a recent The Last of Us PC patch has taken aim at the widespread crashing issues, even if there are many more on the way.

“Our team and our dedicated partners at Iron Galaxy will continue to investigate and address known issues to deliver the great The Last of Us Part I experience you expect,” Naughty Dog concludes.

While The Last of Us Steam reviews shouldn’t be taken as gospel for the general consensus of player experience with the port, Naughty Dog’s pushing of patches and communication with players shows that the team is aware of the current state of the game for many, and aims to improve it.

