Return to Moria armor – how to unlock armor recipes

How do you get Return to Moria armor? As a crafting game, The Lord of the Rings Return to Moria tasks you with finding resources and crafting your own tools, weapons, and defences. Armor is one thin you’ll notice you’re missing very early on as you fend off hungry wolves and destructive goblins – often failing miserably, if you’re anything like us. The only way to make this experience better is to improve your gear, and Return to Moria armor is a game changer.

In your Return to Moria inventory, there are slots for a helm, a chestplate, pants, and gloves. It’s not immediately obvious how to get these items though, so we’ve done the hard work and mined the information you need about getting your hands on some fancy Dwarven armor. Naturally, Dwarves make quality goods, so you must have gathered some decent resources before you can even think about crafting armor in Lords of the Rings Return to Moria, and you must also unlock the recipes too. Unlike some other crafting games, you can’t just pop the ingredients in a table if we give you the recipe, so here’s how to do it all yourself.

How to unlock Return to Moria armor recipes

To collect armor recipes in Return to Moria, you must repair damaged statues around the world. However, in order to do this, you need to have at least an Iron Hammer. With an Iron Hammer and enough stone, repairing these statues rewards you with an armor recipe or, in some cases, part of an armor recipe.

The Iron Hammer can be crafted straight from your field crafting menu by pressing ‘C’, but only once you have farmed enough iron ore and forged it into two Iron ingots. Armor recipes can be found in other places as well, such as in Return to Moria Muznakan carving chests, but the easiest method of getting the items early on is by rebuilding statues.

Finally, don’t panic if you repair a statue and don’t get a recipe or recipe fragment, as not every single one delivers.

How to craft armor in Return to Moria

Once you unlock an armor recipe it appears in your recipe list, which you can browse from the crafting menu. This also tells you which station at which you must make it, as well as all the resources you need to collect. Most armor can be crafted at a standard forge, but some may require a workbench or more advanced forge.

Return to Moria armor isn’t indestructible, but thankfully it won’t disappear altogether when it is destroyed, it just won’t be of any use until you repair it. Build yourself a repair smithy, and you can repair your armor in a second – as long as you’ve got the resources to hand.

Now you know how to unlock and craft armor in The Lord of the Rings Return to Moria, you should be able to keep those wolves and Goblin Men at bay a bit longer. On top of in-game armor, making sure you meet the Return to Moria system requirements will also help your adventure go as smoothly as possible, while collecting Return to Moria Hero’s Tokens can give you a boost when you need it most.