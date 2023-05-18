Lords of the Fallen release date joined by four minutes of gameplay

The Lords of the Fallen release date is here, as the Souls-like game debuts four minutes of new cutscenes and gameplay alongside all the different editions you can buy. I’m super excited to see what this spin of action RPGs can offer, so it’s great that Lords of the Fallen looks fantastic to boot.

To break it all down: We’ve got a Lords of the Fallen release date, a first look at proper gameplay, and a breakdown of the variety of game editions you can get as well.

First up, Lords of the Fallen is releasing on Friday October 13, 2023, for PC and consoles, with almost four minutes of gameplay and cutscenes being shared in a new trailer, with a dark fantasy aesthetic and narration that’s definitely giving FromSoftware a run for its money. You can check out the new footage below.

We at PCGamesN have already learned a lot about Lords of the Fallen while out at GDC earlier this year, where creative director Cezar Virtosu told us how Lords of the Fallen’s magic reflects a Jedi power fantasy, and how you’ll be able to place bonfires unlike in the Dark Souls series, and what this move means for resource management and challenge.

Lords of the Fallen looks to be taking some clear swings with the Souls-like formula established by FromSoftware over a decade ago, and I’m really hopeful to see the RPG game pay off on its really interesting promises.

There are also a number of editions and pre-order bonuses on offer, so we’re going to break them all down for you one at a time below.

Lords of the Fallen pre-order bonuses

Exclusive bronze, silver, and gold armor tincts (yes, tincts)

Three XP items

Five HP items

Five MP items

Lords of the Fallen Deluxe Edition bonuses

Pre-order bonuses if you pre-order

Physical and digital deluxe edition

Dark Crusader starting class (with their items found throughout the base game as well)

Digital artbook

3D model viewer

Digital soundtrack

Lords of the Fallen Collectors Edition bonuses

Pre-order bonuses if you pre-order

All Deluxe Edition content

Steelbook

Hand Painted figurine

Hardcover artbook

Double-sided poster and art card set

