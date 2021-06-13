The Outer Worlds 2 is coming someday, probably

Obsidian has announced The Outer Worlds 2, a follow-up to its first-person take on RPG games. A new teaser trailer and the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase confirms that the sequel is in development, but true to the game’s sarcastic tone, the devs are very clear that this new entry is extremely early in the works.

As for concrete details, the new tagline says: “New solar system, new crew, same Outer Worlds,” which probably tells you all you need to know. The new trailer is extremely self-parodying, but the relevant info is that “the developers haven’t finished the design. Or finished the story. Or finished any gameplay that’s actually ready to show.”

In other words, don’t expect to be playing The Outer Worlds 2 any time soon. Obsidian is also working on Avowed, which was briefly alluded to toward the end of today’s showcase – so fans of the venerable studio have a lot to look forward to, but it seems you’ll have to keep looking forward for some time to come.

For now, you can check out the announce trailer below.

