When is the Outer Worlds coming to Steam? Thanks to an announcement from Epic Games – which contains information on more than a dozen storefront exclusive releases – we know that The Outer Worlds wouldn’t be launching on Steam. Thanks to a tweet from Obsidian, though, we do know that it’s coming to Steam one year after its launch on “other exclusive digital PC platforms”.

The sci-fi RPG, from Obsidian Entertainment and Private Division, was initially only available on Epic and the Microsoft store, but it’s coming to Valve’s service very soon. Epic’s keynote also talks about the company’s partnership with Ubisoft as well as several exclusive titles such as Afterparty and Phoenix Point. But let’s not get ahead of ourselves, now.

The Outer Worlds features a player-driven story – where your choices affect story development, your character build, and the end game. As Dustin explains in our The Outer Worlds review, the satire and moral dilemmas don’t always mesh though that doesn’t detract from a pleasant experience overall. The game also explores the idea of The Outer Worlds flaws, as you can take a debuff against common enemies in exchange for one of The Outer Worlds perks. While the disadvantage can be frustrating, this unique approach to creating the best Outer Worlds builds adds a fresh layer of depth to the experience.

When is The Outer Worlds coming to Steam?

If you didn’t fancy buying The Outer Worlds on Epic or through the Microsoft store, your wait is nearly over! Valve confirmed that The Outer Worlds is coming to Steam in 2020, with the full date being October 23, nearly exactly a year after the game’s original release.



As for when you get there, you can expect your journey in The Outer Worlds to take you across the corporate colony of Halcyon.

Along the way, you’ll have the opportunity to build your own crew, each member boasting unique The Outer Wilds companion perks, motivations, and ideals.