The Password Game answers and tips

What are The Password Game answers? If you’ve ever frustratingly bashed your keyboard as you try to find the most secure password available that will appease the many rules required of you, The Password Game might just be the one that tips you into pure rage. The new browser-based game from coder Neal Agarwal is frustrating minds globally, but we’ve discovered some handy tips and potential answers if you’re truly stuck.

The Password Game looks easy enough to begin with, presenting itself as just a box that asks you to choose your new password, and reminds you that it needs capital letters, numbers, and special characters. This browser game takes a turn, though, when it begins asking about things like algebra and the current phase of the moon. It’s amongst one of the more mind-melting free games we’ve played recently.

All The Password Game answers

The game begins quite innocently, with the first four rules simply stating that you must include at least five characters, a number, an uppercase letter, and a special character. Simple enough, right? You don’t need us to tell you how to complete this part.

Rule 5 answer

The fifth rule insists that the digits in your password must add up to 25.

Here are the answers to The Password Game rule 5:

997 (9+9+7)

(9+9+7) 9871 (9+8+7+1)

(9+8+7+1) 9691 (9+6+9+1)

(9+6+9+1) 111111111111111111111111 (You get the idea)

Rule 9

The seventh rule asks you to include a Roman numeral. The ninth rule then states that these must multiply to make 35. There’s only two ways to do this, which we’ve included below.

Here are the answers to The Password Game rule 9:

XXXV (35) x I (1)

V (5) x VII (7)

Rule 13 answer

Here’s when The Password Game starts to get truly obscure, as it asks you to include the current phase of the moon as an emoji. You’ll need to find out what the current phase of the moon is by visiting Moon Giant, and then select the relevant emoji from our list below, and copy and paste it into your password.

Here are the answers to The Password Game rule 13:

🌑 – New moon

🌒 – Waxing crescent moon

🌓 – First quarter moon

🌔 – Waxing gibbous moon

🌕 – Full moon

🌖 – Waning gibbous

🌗 – Last quarter moon

🌘 – Waning crescent

Rule 16 answer

After being asked to include the name of your country and a leap year, The Password Game then asks you to include the best move in algebraic chess notation. Now, I don’t know about you, but this isn’t my strongest skill. In fact, at first, I wasn’t even sure about what the sentence meant. However, after some digging, we found out what rule 16’s intention was.

Each piece in chess has one letter which represents that piece in algebraic chess notation – which is the method of recording and describing a particular chess move. We simply needed to find the best move on the chess board in front of us and notate it.

Here is The Password Game rule 16 answer:

R – Rook

N – Knight

B – Bishop

Q – Queen

K – King

P – Pawn

Unfortunately, as the board changes every time an instance of the game is opened, there’s no way for us to tell you the definitive best answer for rule 16. However, to work it out, just combine the letter of the chess piece you want to move with the alphanumeric reference of the box you want to move it to. For example, moving the Bishop to C5 to check the King would read Bc5+.

There are tools, such as Next Chess Move, that you can use to recreate the chess board and it will tell you the best possible move to make. Then, simply convert this to the algebraic chess notation via our method above.

Rule 17 answer

This one is truly abstract. As if the brain-scratching from the chess rule wasn’t confusing enough, The Password Game now asks you to take a chicken named Paul, put him in your password, and keep him safe. Paul the chicken hasn’t hatched just yet, so he’s currently in an egg.

We must keep Paul safe now, that’s our task, and if you fail at the task and Paul dies, you have to start the game over with an overwhelming sense of guilt and shame.

Here’s how to keep Paul alive:

Paste the egg emoji (🥚) at the beginning of the password

Delete rule 20’s fire quickly to save Paul from burning

Once Paul hatches he will need three caterpillars (🐛) each minute – do not overfeed him or let him starve

Paste the caterpillar (🐛) in front of Paul to feed him

If ‘Paul was slain’ appears on your screen, you must start The Password Game over. Sorry, we don’t make the rules up. We just tell you them.

Rule 18

Rule 18 states that you must include atomic numbers that add up to 200. This involves the elements from the periodic table you added back in rule 12. You need to discover the value of each of the elements you included and make them equal 200. We suggest not using elements that include C, D, L, M, V, or X in them as these are Roman numerals and will conflict with rule 9.

Here is The Password Game rule 18 answer:

Element Symbol Atomic number Hydrogen H 1 Helium He 2 Lithium Li 3 Beryllium Be 4 Boron B 5 Carbon C 6 Nitrogen N 7 Oxygen O 8 Fluorine F 9 Neon Ne 10 Sodium Na 11 Magnesium Mg 12 Aluminium Al 13 Silicon Si 14 Phosphorus P 15 Sulfur S 16 Chlorine Cl 17 Argon Ar 18 Potassium K 19 Calcium Ca 20 Scandium Sc 21 Titanium Ti 22 Vanadium V 23 Chromium Cr 24 Manganese Mn 25 Iron Fe 26 Cobalt Co 27 Nickel Ni 28 Copper Cu 29 Zinc Zn 30 Gallium Ga 31 Germanium Ge 32 Arsenic As 33 Selenium Se 34 Bromine Br 35 Krypton Kr 36 Rubidium Rb 37 Strontium Sr 38 Yttrium Y 39 Zirconium Zr 40 Niobium Nb 41 Molybdenum Mo 42 Technetium Tc 43 Ruthenium Ru 44 Rhodium Rh 45 Palladium Pd 46 Silver Ag 47 Cadmium Cd 48 Indium In 49 Tin Sn 50 Antimony Sb 51 Tellurium Te 52 Iodine I 53 Xenon Xe 54 Cesium Cs 55 Barium Ba 56 Lanthanum La 57 Cerium Ce 58 Praseodymium Pr 59 Neodymium Nd 60 Promethium Pm 61 Samarium Sm 62 Europium Eu 63 Gadolinium Gd 64 Terbium Tb 65 Dysprosium Dy 66 Holmium Ho 67 Erbium Er 68 Thulium Tm 69 Ytterbium Yb 70 Lutetium Lu 71 Hafnium Hf 72 Tantalum Ta 73 Tungsten W 74 Rhenium Re 75 Osmium Os 76 Iridium Ir 77 Platinum Pt 78 Gold Au 79 Mercury Hg 80 Thallium Tl 81 Lead Pb 82 Bismuth Bi 83 Polonium Po 84 Astatine At 85 Radon Rn 86 Francium Fr 87 Radium Ra 88 Actinium Ac 89 Thorium Th 90 Protactinium Pa 91 Uranium U 92 Neptunium Np 93 Plutonium Pu 94 Americium Am 95 Curium Cm 96 Berkelium Bk 97 Californium Cf 98 Einsteinium Es 99 Fermium Fm 100 Medelevium Md 101 Nobelium No 102 Lawrencium Lr 103 Rutherfordium Rf 104 Dubnium Db 105 Seaborgium Sg 106 Bohrium Bh 107 Hassium Hs 108 Meitnerium Mt 109 Darmstadtium Ds 110 Roentgenium Rg 111 Copernicium Cn 112 Nihonium Nh 113 Flerovium Fl 114 Moscovium Mc 115 Livermorium Lv 116 Tennessine Ts 117 Oganesson Og 118

The next few rules are relatively straightforward: you’ve got to put out a fire, feed Paul (see above), add a wholesome affirmation to your password, and bold all of the vowels. Easy enough, surely. Rule 24 is a little more taxing – The Password Game will provide you a duration and you must insert the URL of a YouTube video with that exact length.

Now, because this changes all the time, we can’t give you any examples but we can give you one very, very important tip. Do not forget to feed Paul. It takes longer than a few minutes to find a video of a very specific length and he will die. You will scream. It’ll be a whole thing.

You’ve then got to sacrifice two letters that can no longer be used – try to pick something obscure or less common such as ‘z’ or ‘q’ but make sure these don’t clash with the elements you chose before. You’ve then got to italicize twice as many characters as you bolded earlier, put the password in Wingdings font so it’s almost illegible, and then turn it into a color provided by The Password Game in the form of a hex code.

How to win The Password Game

After following yet more rules including changing font sizes, making the length a prime number, and including the length of your number in the password itself, you’ll reach rule 35 which asks you to insert the current time. Then, it’s time to win or lose.

After following all 35 rules The Password Game will ask you if this is your final password. You must note down your password before clicking this. If you confirm, the password will disappear and you will have two minutes to type in your exact password.

If you try to copy and paste the password, or if you fail, the game will reset and you will have to start The Password Game from the beginning again.

That’s all of the answers we can possibly give you for The Password Game, as well as some helpful hints. If you’ve not had enough of testing your limits, why not check out some other puzzle games to tear your hair out over?