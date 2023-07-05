All The Password Game rules

What are all of The Password Game rules? If you’re patient enough to want to complete The Password Game, you’ll find it useful to have a list of all of the rules in the game beforehand.

We’ve head-scratched our way through this puzzle game to bring you all of the rules which your password will have to conform to. We’ve also got The Password Game answers and some important tips for you in another guide, which you’d do well to have open in a separate tab as, believe it or not, The Password Game gets pretty hectic.

All 35 The Password Game rules

Here are all 35 rules in The Password Game:

Rule 1 – Your password must be at least five characters

Rule 2 – Your password must include a number

Rule 3 – Your password must include an uppercase letter

Rule 4 – Your password must include a special character

Rule 5 – The digits in your password must add up to 25

Rule 6 – Your password must include a month of the year

Rule 7 – Your password must include a Roman numeral

Rule 8 – Your password must include one of our sponsors

Rule 9 – The Roman numerals in your password should multiply to 35

Rule 10 – Your password must include this CAPTCHA

Rule 11 – Your password must include today's Wordle answer

Rule 12 – Your password must include a two letter symbol from the periodic table

Rule 13 – Your password must include the current phase of the moon as an emoji

Rule 14 – Your password must include the name of this country

Rule 15 – Your password must include a leap year

Rule 16 – Your password must include the best move in algebraic chess notation

Rule 17 – 🥚 This is my chicken Paul. He hasn't hatched yet. Please put him in your password and keep him safe

Rule 18 – The elements in your password must have atomic numbers that add up to 200

Rule 19 – All the vowels in your password must be bolded

Rule 20 – Oh no! Your password is on fire 🔥. Quick, put it out!

Rule 21 – Your password is not strong enough 🏋️‍♂️

Rule 22 – Your password must contain one of the following affirmations: I am loved | I am worthy | I am enough

Rule 23 – Paul has hatched ! Please don't forget to feed him. He eats three 🐛 every minute

Rule 24 – Your password must include the URL of a YouTube video of this exact length

Rule 25 – A sacrifice must be made. Pick two letters that you will no longer be able to use

Rule 26 – Your password must contain twice as many italic characters as bold

Rule 27 – At least 30% of your password must be in the Wingdings font

Rule 28 – Your password must include this color in hex

Rule 29 – All Roman numerals must be in Times New Roman

Rule 30 – The font size of every digit must be equal to its square

Rule 31 – Every instance of the same letter must have a different font size

Rule 32 – Your password must include the length of your password

Rule 33 – The length of your password must be a prime number

Rule 34 – This rule is skipped!

Rule 35 – Your password must include the current time

After following all 35 rules, you will be asked whether this is your final password. Be prepared before clicking confirm, as you’ll immediately be given just 120 seconds to type in your exact password. If you fail to do so, the game will reset and you will have to start from the beginning again.

If you’ve had fun with one of the most frustrating browser games we’ve played recently, you might also want to look at some other free games to pass the time before the next one rolls around.