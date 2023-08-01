The Room is truly an unforgettable puzzle game experience, from its intricate atmosphere to its stunning presentation of enigmas. With The Room and its subsequent titles, Fireproof Games flipped the mystery genre into a more immersive one. To celebrate the game’s tenth anniversary, the indie developers have decided to host a big Steam sale on the entire series. If you haven’t yet experienced the puzzling, whimsical charm The Room has to offer, then this is your perfect opportunity to do so.

After launching in 2012, The Room went on to sell over 18 million copies on a variety of platforms and win awards – including a BAFTA. Barry Meade, the co-founder of Fireproof Games, wrote on the company’s accomplishments and its game’s anniversary, “Ten years on, we’re delighted to still be here to share a milestone moment with the fans who have given us so much.”

Meade also stated, “As a small independent game developer, the biggest joy of all is hearing the feedback from our players.” In celebration of the series’ successful decade, Fireproof Games has marked each of The Room titles on sale for 90% off. If you haven’t yet played The Room or are missing parts of the series, then you should snag the games while they’re discounted. The sale begins at the start of September and will end on Thursday, September 14.

Described as a “time-spanning journey where machinery meets myth,” The Room will have you following a trail of cryptic letters and various unique devices all the while puzzling you more and more. As you proceed through the game, the setting evolves with you. If the gameplay description hasn’t sold you, then you should also know that The Room has overwhelmingly positive ratings on Steam and is marked as a perfect 10/10.

You can buy the first game while it’s on sale here, where you will also find a bundle including the entire series if you have yet to own any of The Room titles. You can also opt to buy each game separately if you’d prefer to just snag one or two. And no, this isn’t that The Room with Tommy Wiseau, guys. I, and many others, actually enjoyed this one, which thankfully has no cringeworthy acting to be found.

If you are interested in checking out some more hidden gems, then be sure to look around our roundup of the best indie games out there. Alternatively, have a browse through a few of the most spine-tingling detective games around if you love The Room for its bewilderingly mysterious content.